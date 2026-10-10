Rise and Fall 2 Update: Shehzad Poonawalla's decision puts his friendship with Gautam Gulati to the test

Amid recent developments on the OTT show Rise and Fall 2, 'Ultimate Ruler' Shehzad Poonawalla issued a 'Fall Decree' (Faal ka Farman), resulting in Rulers Gautam Gulati and Raj Grover being sent to the basement. With Niharika Tiwari already safe, all eyes were on Shehzad to see whom he would keep upstairs and whom he would send downstairs. These decisions changed the atmosphere within the tower, immediately putting friendships, loyalty, and interpersonal relationships under strain. The strategic process, which began in the Red Room, quickly escalated into arguments, tense exchanges, and fresh nomination conflicts, affecting both the penthouse and the basement.

A rift in Shehzad Poonawalla and Gautam Gulati's friendship

In the Red Room, Shehzad Poonawalla first decided to save Tej Pratap Yadav. He was then asked to choose between two pairs of Rulers, with each pair vying to secure their place upstairs. Raj Grover and Swara Bhaskar presented their case first, but Shehzad decided to send Raj to the basement. The next decision concerned Gautam Gulati and Irina Rudakova. Despite his friendship with Gautam, Shehzad chose to save Irina and send Gautam downstairs. Gautam was visibly upset by the move. Tej questioned Shehzad's decision, while Gautam accused him of jealousy and insecurity. Swara sided with Shehzad, and what began as a strategic decision soon turned into a test of loyalty. Gautam was left wondering about the state of his friendship with Shehzad.

Commotion in the basement

Gautam Gulati's return to the basement was not met with a warm welcome, as old grievances resurfaced among the 'Workers'. Later, Shehzad Poonawalla attempted to clear up misunderstandings with Gautam, saying he did not want their relationship to suffer. However, the conversation took an unexpected turn after a comment was made about a potential romantic angle involving Tej Pratap Yadav. Shehzad became angry and shoved Tej. In response, an irate Tej declared that he would not tolerate such disrespect. Gautam tried to defuse the situation by explaining that the comment had been made in jest, but the exchange only heightened the tension.

Lift of Judgment and nominations

Subsequently, the nomination process for elimination, known as the 'Lift of Judgment', began, shifting the focus entirely to the 'Workers'. Shehzad nominated Priyanka, who then had the opportunity to nominate another worker. She chose Gautam. When Gautam's turn came, he initially named Raj but later changed his nomination to Kayra Anu, as Kayra had made it clear that she did not need anyone's favours. Kayra then nominated Raj, and Raj named Sara Gurpal. This move sparked a heated argument between Kajal Raghwani and Raj. By the end of the process, Sara and Manish Kashyap remained safe, while the threat of elimination loomed over the other workers.

Also Read:

Sara Gurpal dances to impress Tej Pratap Yadav on Rise and Fall 2, Swara Bhasker looks embarrassed