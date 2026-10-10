Drishyam 3 dominates the box office as The Vvaan slows down, Hanuman Ansh sees a rise

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 continues to dominate the box office. A week has passed since its release, but the film is still drawing audiences to theatres. Here's how much it collected on its eighth day, along with the latest earnings of The Vvaan and Hanuman Ansh.

On the other hand, Hollywood films Verity and Digger are also running in theatres. Let's have a look at how much these films earned on October 9, 2026.

Decline in The Vvaan's earnings

It has been 15 days since the release of The Vvaan, starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tamannaah Bhatia. The film's earnings have dropped significantly. It collected Rs 75 lakh on Thursday and Rs 55 lakh on Friday, taking its total collection to Rs 66.35 crore.

Surge in Hanuman Ansh's earnings

It has been 64 days since Hanuman Ansh was released. After a recent dip in its daily earnings, the film has witnessed a fresh surge at the box office. It collected Rs 1.20 crore on Friday, taking its total collection to Rs 329.18 crore.

Drishyam 3 continues its box office dominance

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 has made a strong start at the box office and continues to perform well after its first week in theatres. On its eighth day, the film collected Rs 14.50 crore, taking its total collection to Rs 260 crore. Its gross collection in India has reached Rs 312 crore.

The film also performed well in overseas markets, earning Rs 6 crore on its eighth day. With this, Drishyam 3's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 407 crore, taking it past the Rs 400 crore mark.

Verity India collection

Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway's Verity collected Rs 30 lakh on Friday, October 9, its eighth day in theatres. The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 5.32 crore so far.

Digger net box office collection

Tom Cruise's Digger collected Rs 5 lakh on Friday, October 9, its eighth day in theatres. The film's total India net collection stands at Rs 2.23 crore so far, while its India gross collection has reached Rs 2.55 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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