Imran Khan joins protest at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan, detained by police

Bollywood actor Imran Khan, nephew of actor Aamir Khan, arrived to participate in the protest taking place at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan. The police have detained him. Heavy police security has been deployed at August Kranti Maidan and the surrounding areas; the police are detaining protesters as they arrive to join the demonstration.

The detention was made at 5:20 PM on October 10, 2026. Shortly after his detention, the actor also posted a photo on Instagram straight from the police van and wrote, 'Apparently I’m going for a drive.'

I am here as a citizen: Imran Khan

Before he was detained by Police, Imran told ANI, "I don't have demands. I am here as a citizen, as someone who lives in this city. I am here to see why freedom of movement is being restricted—why people's voices are being suppressed. That is why I am here. I am not in a position to make demands of anyone. Nor am I part of any organisation. I am just here as a representative."

Imran's cousin has also been detained

Imran's cousin and Made In Heaven actor Zayn Khan was also with the Jane Tu Ya Jane Na star. She also shared a hilarious video on Instagram and drew a parallel between his debut film and his current situation.

Watch the video here:

More about the protest

A protest has been organised for 3:30 PM today at Mumbai's August Kranti Maidan under the banner of 'Hum Bharat Ke Log' (We, the People of India) in support of the movement taking place at Jantar Mantar. Tushar Gandhi was set to lead this movement, but the police detained him earlier in the morning.

However, even before the protest could begin, the police implemented strict security measures at August Kranti Maidan and the surrounding areas. Barricades have been set up at various locations, and the access roads to the ground have been closed. The police are taking into custody people who are arriving to join the movement.

Regarding the capital, approximately 3,000 more people protesting were arrested in the Connaught Place region on their alleged attempt to march toward Jantar Mantar, sources from the Delhi Police reported. Detention of the protesters was continued even when they were informed about lack of permission for the protest.

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