Shekhar Suman cancels Shekhar Tonite finale after Nana Patekar's death: 'He was my last guest'

Bollywood actor Shekhar Suman has decided not to proceed with the final episode of his talk show, Shekhar Tonight. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, he explained that actor Nana Patekar was scheduled to appear in the show’s finale. However, following Nana’s death on October 8, Shekhar decided against inviting another guest to take his place.

What did Shekhar Suman say?

In the video, Shekhar Suman told viewers that the first season of the show was meant to conclude with a conversation featuring Nana Patekar. Praising Nana, he said, "He was a fearless, brave, and honest artist. His greatest quality was his simple nature."

What had Nana Patekar said?

Shekhar revealed that just a few days earlier, Nana Patekar had called him to praise the show. Nana had mentioned that he watched Shekhar Tonight regularly and saw a reflection of himself in Shekhar.

According to Shekhar, Nana had told him, "I receive offers to appear on many shows, but I don't go anywhere. I want to come to your show." Shekhar remarked that hearing this from Nana made him feel as though he had received the Padma Vibhushan.

The two had also worked together in a film

Shekhar Suman also reminisced about his association with Nana Patekar. The two had worked together in Sohanlal Kanwar's 1990 film Tadap. However, despite being completed, the film was never released.

What will Shekhar Suman regret?

It was during the making of this film that Shekhar had the opportunity to get to know Nana closely. He said he learned a great deal from Nana, both as a person and as an artist.

Shekhar expressed regret that, just as the film never reached audiences, viewers would also miss out on the conversation he had planned to have with Nana. He said, "This conversation would have been beautiful. I will regret this for the rest of my life."

Shekhar Suman says no one can take Nana Patekar's place

An emotional Shekhar Suman said that Nana Patekar was gone forever and that his absence would always be felt. He said, "We love you, Nana, and we will always remember you. I didn't feel like inviting any other guest today because no one can take his place; absolutely no one can fill the void he has left."

For the unvrsed, Nana Patekar died in Goa on October 8 at the age of 75 following a cardiac arrest.

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