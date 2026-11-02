Diwali 2026 OTT releases: From Minions and Monsters, Haiwaan, Black Doves season 2 and others

Diwali week has brought a fresh line-up of films and shows across streaming platforms. From family entertainers and animated adventures to crime thrillers, documentaries and returning series, there is plenty to choose from. While Ramayana is set to release in cinemas on November 5, here is a look at the films and shows arriving on OTT platforms this week.

Minions and Monsters

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

The animated adventure comedy Minions and Monsters, directed by Pierre Coffin and Patrick Delage, is set to arrive on JioHotstar on November 2. The film was originally released in theatres in July 2026 and follows the Minions on another adventure. It is among the animated options for viewers looking for something to watch with their children during the festive week.

The Gilded Age season 4

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

The fourth season of the historical drama The Gilded Age is listed among this week's releases, with its streaming date set for November 2. Set in late 19th-century New York, the series follows the wealthy families and social circles navigating power, money and changing social rules. The new season continues the period drama's story of rivalries and shifting alliances.

St. Denis Medical

OTT Platform: Netflix and JioHotstar

The comedy series St. Denis Medical is also part of this week's line-up, with its new season listed for November 2. Set in an underfunded hospital in Oregon, the show follows a group of doctors and nurses as they deal with demanding patients, workplace challenges and their own personal lives.

Bass X Machina

OTT Platform: Netflix

The animated series Bass X Machina is set to stream on Netflix from November 3. Set in a steampunk version of the Wild West, the story unfolds in a frontier filled with outlaws, machines and supernatural forces. When his family is threatened, a father sets out to take justice into his own hands.

Blind Game

OTT Platform: ZEE5

The Hindi film Blind Game, starring Arjun Rampal and Priyamani, will begin streaming on ZEE5 on November 4. Directed by Sangeeth Sivan, the film follows a police officer who is suspended from duty but continues to pursue a case involving missing cash. The film combines crime and suspense, with the investigation taking centre stage.

A Dog's Perfect Christmas

OTT Platform: Netflix

The family film A Dog's Perfect Christmas will be available on Netflix from November 4. It follows a loyal Basset Hound named Winstead as he tries to bring his separated family back together. The film features Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Brooke Lena Johnson, Jennifer Tilly and Mary Steenburgen.

The Greatest

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The biographical drama The Greatest arrives on Amazon Prime Video on November 4. The series follows the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, beginning with his gold medal win at the 1960 Rome Olympics and tracing his journey towards becoming a heavyweight champion. It also looks at his family life, fame and activism. The eight-episode series was made in collaboration with Ali's estate and his widow, Lonnie Ali.

Stick season 2

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

The second season of Stick is set to premiere on Apple TV+ on November 4. Owen Wilson returns as Pryce Cahill, a former professional golfer trying to make a comeback. The new season follows his efforts to guide young golfer Santiago Wheeler while pursuing his own ambitions on the course. Rhea Seehorn and Marc Maron also return to the series.

Taken: Natalee Holloway

OTT Platform: Netflix

The documentary Taken: Natalee Holloway is listed for release on Netflix on November 4. It revisits the disappearance of American teenager Natalee Holloway during a school trip to Aruba in 2005. The case received widespread attention and remained in the headlines for years. The documentary looks back at the investigation and the events surrounding her disappearance.

Anaesthesia

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Polish medical drama Anaesthesia is set to arrive on Netflix on November 4. It follows Dr Dawid Łazarz, a doctor who leaves a prestigious clinic for a local hospital after a surgery goes wrong. As he tries to rebuild his career, he must adjust to a new workplace and deal with the challenges that come with it.

Dilwali Diwali

OTT Platform: Netflix

Mihir Ahuja plays Ansh Sikka, an NRI who returns to India to reunite with his middle-class Punjabi family in Dilwali Diwali. Having supported them financially while living abroad, he hopes to give them a better lifestyle. However, his return does not go quite as he had imagined, and the family reunion brings its own share of chaos. Directed by Ritesh Menon, the family drama also features Manoj Pahwa, Neelu Kohli and Aura Bhatnagar. The film will begin streaming on Netflix on November 5, making it a Diwali-week option for family viewing.

Black Doves season 2

OTT Platform: Netflix

The second season of the spy thriller Black Doves will begin streaming on Netflix on November 5. Keira Knightley returns as Helen Webb, a woman leading a double life as a spy while being part of a political family. Ben Whishaw also returns as Sam. The new season continues their story as Helen tries to balance her secret work with her public life, while Sam gets caught up in another dangerous situation.

North of North season 2

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Canadian comedy series North of North returns with its second season on Netflix on November 5. The story is set in the Arctic community of Ice Cove and follows Siaja, a young Inuk mother trying to make a fresh start. The new season continues to follow her personal and professional challenges as she works towards building a different future for herself.

One Year to Live, Buy a Man

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Japanese romantic drama One Year to Live, Buy a Man is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on November 5. The story follows a woman who learns that she has only a year to live. She decides to spend her remaining time differently and enters into an unusual arrangement with an aspiring actor. What begins as a transaction gradually develops into an emotional relationship.

Sweetpea season 2

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

The second season of Sweetpea is listed for release on JioHotstar on November 5. The British dark comedy follows Rhiannon Lewis, a woman who is often overlooked by people around her. After being pushed to her limit, she begins to lose control of her actions while trying to keep her secrets hidden. Ella Purnell returns in the lead role.

Roadies Rebirth

OTT Platform: Netflix, JioHotstar and MTV

The reality show Roadies Rebirth, the 21st season of the franchise, has new episodes scheduled for November 6 and 7. Rannvijay Singha hosts the season, which features teams led by familiar faces from the show and newer contestants. Prince Narula, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa are part of the OGs team, while Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer feature in the new Gs team.

I'm Game

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Dulquer Salmaan's action thriller I'm Game is set to begin streaming on JioHotstar on November 6. Directed by Nahas Hidayath, the Malayalam film follows a gambler who trusts his luck and finds himself caught in a series of unexpected events. The cast also includes Kayadu Lohar and Antony Varghese. The film is listed with dubbed versions for viewers in other languages as well.

Haiwaan

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan stars Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar. The thriller follows a visually impaired man who gets caught up in a murder investigation and has to rely on his other senses to identify the culprit. Akshay plays the antagonist, while Saif leads the film. The film is scheduled to arrive on SonyLIV on November 6.

Meesaya Murukku 2

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

The Tamil film Meesaya Murukku 2, starring Hiphop Tamizha Adhi, is listed for streaming on SonyLIV on November 6. The sequel follows an aspiring musician whose relationship is affected when a film producer's son develops an interest in his partner. The story also explores his family history and musical roots. The film is expected to be available with dubbed language options.

Nooru Kodi Vaanavil

OTT Platform: ZEE5

The Tamil romantic drama Nooru Kodi Vaanavil, starring Harish Kalyan and Siddhi Idnani, is scheduled to arrive on ZEE5 on November 6. Directed by Sasi, the film also features Kovai Sarala. It follows a romantic relationship and the challenges that come with it.

Possible Love

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Korean film Possible Love is among the international releases arriving on Netflix on November 6. The drama explores relationships and the choices people make when their personal lives take unexpected turns. It is one of the Korean titles joining the platform's line-up this week.

Under Siege

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Colombian drama series Under Siege is listed for release on Netflix on November 6. The series is among the international titles arriving during the week and adds another option for viewers looking for a new drama to watch.

Campus Drivers

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

The French series Campus Drivers is listed among the new releases on Amazon Prime Video this week. The show follows young people navigating campus life, relationships and the challenges that come with growing up. It is part of the international line-up arriving between November 2 and 8.

Also Read:

OTT releases this week [October 26-31]: Dhindora, Baththa, Koffee with Karan 9, Meethe Mein Kya Hai and others