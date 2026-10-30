Mirzapur The Movie arrives on OTT with surprise extended cut; where to watch Pankaj Tripathi-Divyenndu's film

There's good news for fans of the Mirzapur franchise as Mirzapur The Movie has finally made its OTT debut. The film, which hit theatres on September 4, is now available to stream online. However, there's an added surprise for viewers. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal and Divyenndu's film has arrived with an extended cut, offering fans more content than the theatrical version.

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Those who missed the film in theatres can now watch it from the comfort of their homes. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film revisits the old battle for the throne of Mirzapur, bringing Kaleen Bhaiya, Guddu Pandit and Bablu Pandit into the spotlight.

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Where to watch Mirzapur The Movie on OTT with surprise extended cut?

Mirzapur The Movie is available to stream on Prime Video. Viewers can watch the film in Hindi with English subtitles. An active Prime Video subscription is required to access the film. The extended cut is an added attraction of the OTT release, making it different from the theatrical version.

Notably, the film's OTT release is part of the platform's festive lineup. Sharing the announcement poster, Prime Video on Instagram wrote, "Bhaukaal aa chuka hai #MirzapurTheMovieOnPrime, Watch Now."

Mirzapur The Movie: Know about the cast

Apart from the lead trio Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Ali Fazal, the film features Jitendra Kumar, Ravi Kishan, Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal and Mohitt Maalik in key roles.

Mirzapur The Movie review

India TV rated Mirzapur: The Movie with 3 out of 5 stars. An excerpt from our review reads: "Mirzapur: The Movie has the bhaukaal, the charm of its old characters, strong performances and several moments that can entertain you in a theatre. Ravi Kishan emerges as one of the biggest strengths of the film, while Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu Sharma and Rasika Dugal retain the identity of their respective characters. The problem is that the film's length, too many storylines and a few weak creative decisions prevent it from becoming the memorable cinematic experience it could have been."

Mirzapur The Movie: Box office collection

As per the trade tracker Sacnilk, Mirzapur The Movie had a strong start at the Indian box office, earning Rs 30.90 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 38.40 crore on the second day and Rs 43.05 crore on the third day. It collected Rs 148.45 crore in its first week. Meanwhile, the film's worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 339.84 crore.

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