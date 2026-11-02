Kareena Kapoor says she is 'happy and relieved' about KWK final season, Saif Ali Khan calls himself 'miscast'

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are set to appear together on the Koffee with Karan couch, and the show's latest promo offers a glimpse of their fun-filled conversation with host Karan Johar. From Kareena's reaction to the show's final season to Saif's witty remarks, the couple bring their trademark humour to the episode.

For the unversed, Saif and Kareena are the fourth guests of the final season of Koffee With Karan Season 9. The show began with Salman Khan, followed by newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda, and co-stars Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan.

Kareena and Saif to grace the KWK 9

The new promo of KWK9 begins with Karan welcoming Saif and Kareena and announcing that this will be the final episode of the final season of Koffee with Karan. Kareena's response is rather unexpected. She admits that she is "quite happy and relieved" about the show's end, adding that they will no longer have to appear on it. Karan is quick to respond with a sarcastic, "Thank you for showing your sensitivity to my last season." Saif adds to the moment by admitting, "I think I’m slightly miscast for this show."

The conversation gets even more entertaining when Karan asks Kareena who she believes is Bollywood's number one female star at present. Kareena wastes no time in naming herself. "The one sitting opposite to you," she says. Saif playfully reminds her that she can praise other people as well. Kareena, however, has a quick response ready. "I did. What do you mean?"

Saif and Kareena's playful exchanges continue throughout the promo. While Kareena brings her usual confidence to the conversation, Saif keeps up with his sharp one-liners. Karan, meanwhile, adds his signature sarcasm to the mix. Sharing the promo of the episode, Karan Johar wrote, "She’s always been PHAT and his ‘gheenious’ moments have become the talk of the town...and I’m not complaining! Back on the couch after 16 years, they’re about to create a royal roar!"

When and where to watch Koffee episode featuring Kareena and Saif?

The episode featuring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan will stream on The Peacock Hub on JioHotstar as part of Koffee with Karan Season 9 on Wednesday, November 4, at 7 pm.

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