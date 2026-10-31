Ishaan Khatter reveals how Shahid Kapoor inspired his elder brother role in The Royals Season 2

Ishaan Khatter has opened up about his equation with older brother Shahid Kapoor on The Great Indian Kapil Show. Shahid, his wife Mira Rajput and Ishaan will appear on the Diwali special episode hosted by Kapil Sharma, where the three share family stories, relationship revelations and plenty of playful banter. One of the highlights is Ishaan talking about how his bond with Shahid influenced his character in The Royals.

Ishaan describes Shahid as someone who has been like a father figure to him while also being his elder brother. The actor said he has drawn from their real-life relationship while playing an elder brother to two siblings in The Royals. He joked about the fights and scoldings that come with having an older brother.

How Shahid Kapoor inspired Ishaan's role in The Royals

Talking about the similarities between his character and his relationship with Shahid, Ishaan said, “Usme bas ladaiyan hi ladaiyan, jung hi jung, joote hi padte jaate hain bade bhai se.”

He added that he has channelled Shahid into the role, giving audiences a glimpse of their own brotherly dynamic through the character. Ishaan also hinted that viewers will get to see more of this equation when The Royals returns for its second season.

Ishaan Khatter reveals how he used to borrow Shahid’s clothes

The conversation also brought out a funny family secret. Ishaan revealed that he would often borrow Shahid’s clothes, making excuses to take his brother’s outfits without returning them.

His habit eventually came to light when Shahid discovered a separate section in Ishaan’s cupboard filled with his clothes. Ishaan had apparently kept the outfits carefully, turning the discovery into a sweet and amusing moment between the brothers.

Shahid, Mira and Ishaan bring family stories to Kapil's show

The episode also features stories about Shahid and Ishaan’s first meeting, Shahid's quirky shoes and relationship revelations. With Shahid, Mira and Ishaan sharing anecdotes from their personal lives, the Diwali special offers viewers a more candid look at the family beyond their public appearances.

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show streams tonight on Netflix.

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