Congress announces 7 candidates for Rajya Sabha; nominates Mallikarjun Kharge, Pawan Khera from Karnataka

New Delhi:

The Congress on Thursday (June 4) announced the list of seven candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, renominating party president Mallikarjun Kharge from Karnataka while also fielding Pawan Khera and Mansoor Ali Khan from the state.

The announcements come ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections scheduled for June 18, when polling will be held for 24 seats across multiple states.

List of Congress candidates

According to a communication from AICC general secretary, Organisation, KC Venugopal, the Congress has fielded its leader, Meenakshi Natarajan, as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh. She was a former MP.

The party also fielded Praveen Chakravarty, its head of the Data Analytics and Professionals Wing, for the Rajya Sabha election in Tamil Nadu, besides renominating Neeraj Dangi from Rajasthan. Pranav Jha, who is currently attached to the Congress president, has been nominated from Jharkhand.

S.No. States Candaidates 1. Karnataka Mallikarjun Kharge 2. Karnataka Pawan Khera 3. Karnataka Mansoor Ali Khan 4. Madhya Pradesh Meenakshi Natarajan 5. Rajasthan Neeraj Dangi 6. Tamil Nadu Praveen Chakravarty 7. Jharkhand Pranav Jha

Rajya polls 2026

The Election Commission announced polls for 24 Rajya Sabha seats on June 18 following the retirement of incumbents, including former prime minister HD Deve Gowda, Kharge, and Digvijay Singh. The EC said the elections for the Rajya Sabha seats will be held in 10 states where the incumbents are retiring on different dates beginning June 21 to July 19.

The Rajya Sabha elections will be held in four seats each in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka, three seats each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, two seats in Jharkhand, and one seat each in Manipur, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, and Mizoram. The last date for filing nominations is June 8.

Among those who are retiring from Rajya Sabha include Gowda, Congress president Kharge (both from Karnataka), union ministers Ravneet Singh (Rajasthan) and George Kurian (Madhya Pradesh, former chief minister Digvijay Singh, Congress leader Shaktisinhji Govil, among others. Besides Ravneet Singh, the members whose tenure is ending in Rajasthan are Neeraj Dangi of Congress and Rajendra Gehlot of the BJP.

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