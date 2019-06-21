Image Source : CONSUMER.HUAWEI Huawei Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro with an in-display fingerprint scanner and quad rear cameras announced

Huawei announces its new Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro smartphones in China today. The phones come with Android 9.0 (Pie) on top of EMUI 9.1 and feature quad rear camera setup. The Nova 5 comes powered by the latest Kirin 810 SoC, while the Nova 5 Pro comes powered by Kirin 980 processor.

Also, read: Motorola One Vision with 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC launched in India

HUAWEI Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro specs

The HUAWEI Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro come with a 6.39-inch FHD+ OLED HDR Display with 108 per cent DCI-P3 Color Gamut and 2340 x 1080 pixels. Powering the Nova 5 is the Kirin 810 processor with 820MHz ARM Mali-G52MP6 GPU, while the Nova 5 Pro is powered by the Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU. The phones come with 8GB RAM with 128GB storage and 256GB storage on Nova 5 Pro.

The phones come with EMUI 9.1 on top of Android 9.0 Pie and feature a quad camera set up at the back that includes a 48 Megapixel rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, 2 Megapixel macro lens with f/2.4 aperture and a 2 Megapixel depth of field lens with f/2.4 aperture. On the front is the 32 Megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Both get in-display fingerprint sensor and house a 3500mAh battery with 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge fast charging.

The Huawei Nova 5 is priced at Rs 2799 yuan (Rs 28,995 approx.) for the 8GB RAM variant, while the Huawei Nova 5 Pro is priced at Rs 2999 yaun (Rs 30,360 approx.) for 8GB RAM+128GB and 3399 yuan (Rs 34,410 approx.) for 8GB RAM+256GB storage.

The HUAWEI Nova 5 comes in Black, Purple and Green colour options and the HUAWEI Nova 5 Pro comes in Black, Purple, Green and Orange colours. The HUAWEI Nova 5 will be available in China from 13th July that will go on sale from 20th July, while the Nova 5 Pro will be available for order from today and will go on sale in China from 28th June.

Also, read: Vivo's new charger can fully charge a 4000mAh battery in just 13 minutes