Vivo's new charger can fully charge a 4000mAh battery in just 13 minutes

Vivo has previously been using fast charging in its smartphones that includes a 44W ultra-fast flash charge in its iQOO devices that lets users charge a 4000mAh battery from 0-50 per cent in 15 minutes and complete charge in 45 minutes. The company has now showcased a new 120W FlashCharge technology that will allow users to charge a 4000mAh battery in just 13 minutes.

The company teased the video of the phone charging on the Chinese social media that can charge 0 to 50 per cent in just 5 minutes, followed with complete charge in 13 minutes.

Just like Vivo, Xiaomi too showcased a similar technology where it teased a 100W Super Charge Turbo technology that is claimed to charge the phones 4000 mAh battery in 17 minutes, but Vivo's new fast-charging technology offers faster charging.

Both the Xiaomi and Vivo fast charging technology is in the testing phase and Vivo hasn't confirmed details about mass production either. According to some media reports, the upcoming 120W Super Flash fast charging could launch with the upcoming Vivo flagship smartphone that may launch this year or possibly next year.

