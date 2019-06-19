Image Source : TWITTER/ASUSINDIA Asus 6Z with 48MP + 13MP Flip Camera and 5000mAh battery launched in India

Asus has launched its latest flagship in India called the Asus 6Z that is the rebranded version of Asus Zenfone 6. The phone features a flip camera that comes with a 48 Megapixel Sony IMX586 with Quad Bayer technology for 12MP effective images, along with a 13-megapixel 125-degree ultra-wide lens that can be used in 90-degree position for selfies.

The flip-up camera comes made of Liquid Metal that is lighter than stainless steel and is 4x stronger. It closes automatically on accidental drops and has been tested with up to 100,000 flips. Other features include a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection at the back, featuring the 6000-series aluminum.

Asus 6Z specifications

The Asus 6Z comes with a 6.4-inch Full HD+ full-screen display with 2340×1080 pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio with 600 nits brightness, HDR10, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The phone comes powered by the Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm CPU paired with 6GB RAM+64GB variant, 6GB RAM+128 storage and 8GB RAM+256GB storage that can be expanded to 1TB via microSD. The phone gets Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD) and comes with Android 9.0 (Pie) with ZenUI 6.

For optics, the phone comes with a 48 Megapixel flip camera with Dual LED Flash, f/1.79 aperture, 1/2″ Sony IMX586 sensor and a 13 Megapixel secondary camera with 125-degree ultra-wide lens, f/2.4 aperture. It gets a rear fingerprint sensor and features a 3.5mm audio jack. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with QuickCharge 4.0 fast charging

Asus 6Z price

The Asus 6Z price in India starts at Rs 31,999 6GB RAM+64GB, Rs 34,999 for 6GB RAM+128 storage and Rs 39,999 for 8GB RAM+256GB storage. The sale will commence on Flipkart on 26th June.

