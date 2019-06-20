Image Source : MOTOROLA Motorola One Vision with 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and Samsung Exynos 9609 SoC launched in India

Motorola launches its new smartphone in India called the Motorola One Vision. The Motorola One Vision is the company's first premium phone that comes with a premium glass design with gradient colours. The phone gets a punch-hole display and comes with a 21:9 CinemaVision display.

Motorola One Vision specifications

The Motorola One Vision comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2520 pixels) display with 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio and is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core Samsung Exynos 9609 processor along with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded to 512GB via microSD card. The Motorola One Vision runs on Android 9.0 Pie and is a part of the Android One programme. It gets a fingerprint sensor at the back and comes with a 3.5mm audio jack, with Bottom-ported speaker and dual microphones. The phone measures 160.1×71.2×8.7mm in dimensions and weighs 181g.

For optics, it comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48 Megapixel primary sensor with F/1.7 aperture lens and a 5 Megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture. It also comes with a dual-LED flash and 8x digital zoom. On the front is a 25 Megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture lens. It comes with a 3,500mAh battery with 15W TurboPower fast charging that is said to give you up to 7 hours of power with just 15 minutes of charging.

We also have great news for all Vodafone Idea subscribers! Buy the #motorolaonevision and get Cashback of upto Rs.3,750* and additional data upto 250GB*.

Sale starts at 12 noon on 27 June! Get set to experience #ANewVision, guys! pic.twitter.com/GlVyCR3XWw — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 20, 2019

Motorola One Vision price

The Motorola One Vision price in India is Rs 19,999 and will be up for sale from Flipkart starting June 27th. The Motorola One Vision comes in two colour options of Sapphire Gradient and Bronze Gradient.

The phones launch offers include no cost EMI for 6 months on all debit and credit cards when purchased between 27 June – 4 May. The Vodafone Idea subscribers will get a Cashback of up to Rs 3,750 as vouchers and additional data up to 250GB.

