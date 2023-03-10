Friday, March 10, 2023
     
OPPO Find N2 Flip limited edition pass goes official ahead of India price reveal: Where to buy?

Oppo announces Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass ahead of India price reveal, offering discounts and exchange bonuses. Pass holders can purchase the Oppo Find N2 Flip on priority via Flipkart.

India TV Tech Desk Edited By: India TV Tech Desk New Delhi Updated on: March 10, 2023 18:30 IST
Oppo has announced the launch of the Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass, ahead of the Indian launch and it is going to be the company's first clamshell foldable device. The smartphone is scheduled to go live on March 13, 2023. The pass, priced at Rs 1,000 will be available for purchases made through Flipkart, and the company claims to ensure that the customers get a discount of Rs 5,000 on purchasing the device via select bank cards. 

The smartphone buyers will also be eligible for up to a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus and can convert the purchase into no-cost EMI for 3,6 or 9 months. The benefits of the pass will automatically apply when the purchase is processed.

The OPPO Find N2 Flip features a 3.26-inch external AMOLED display with a 720 x 382-pixel resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The main display is a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,600 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with a 112-degree field-of-view, and a 32MP selfie snapper. The device has a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC fast charging.

FAQs 

Q1. What is the release date of the OPPO Find N2 Flip in India?

A1. The OPPO Find N2 Flip, the brand's first clamshell foldable smartphone, is set to launch in India on March 13, 2023.

Q2. What are the benefits of purchasing the OPPO Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass?

A2. Customers who purchase the OPPO Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass for Rs 1,000 through Flipkart will be eligible for a Rs 5,000 discount on purchasing the device via select bank cards, as well as up to a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus and the option to convert the purchase into no-cost EMI for 3/6/9 months.

