OPPO Find N2 Flip limited edition pass goes official ahead of India price reveal: Where to buy?

Follow us on Image Source : OPPO OPPO Find N2 Flip limited edition pass goes official ahead of India price reveal; where to

Oppo has announced the launch of the Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass, ahead of the Indian launch and it is going to be the company's first clamshell foldable device. The smartphone is scheduled to go live on March 13, 2023. The pass, priced at Rs 1,000 will be available for purchases made through Flipkart, and the company claims to ensure that the customers get a discount of Rs 5,000 on purchasing the device via select bank cards.

ALSO READ: Spotify to launch 'Discover Mode' in India: Know-more

The smartphone buyers will also be eligible for up to a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus and can convert the purchase into no-cost EMI for 3,6 or 9 months. The benefits of the pass will automatically apply when the purchase is processed.

ALSO READ: Huawei to launch its foldable smartphone with major battery upgrade: Know-everything

The OPPO Find N2 Flip features a 3.26-inch external AMOLED display with a 720 x 382-pixel resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The main display is a 6.8-inch AMOLED panel with FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 1,600 nits peak brightness. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It also includes a 50MP Sony IMX890 main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with a 112-degree field-of-view, and a 32MP selfie snapper. The device has a 4,300mAh battery with support for 44W SuperVOOC fast charging.

ALSO READ: Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool- HP07 Review: Best air purifier with temperature control

FAQs

Q1. What is the release date of the OPPO Find N2 Flip in India?

A1. The OPPO Find N2 Flip, the brand's first clamshell foldable smartphone, is set to launch in India on March 13, 2023.

Q2. What are the benefits of purchasing the OPPO Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass?

A2. Customers who purchase the OPPO Find N2 Flip Limited Edition Pass for Rs 1,000 through Flipkart will be eligible for a Rs 5,000 discount on purchasing the device via select bank cards, as well as up to a Rs 5,000 exchange bonus and the option to convert the purchase into no-cost EMI for 3/6/9 months.

Latest Technology News