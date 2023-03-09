Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Spotify to launch 'Discover Mode' in India: Know-more

Spotify, a music streaming platform has announced to bring a new feature for creators and fans at its "Stream On" event which took place in Los Angeles on March 8 (Wednesday). The platform has announced a new feature called "Discovery Mode", which be available in India soon in India.

What is Discovery Mode?

This is the new tool which will enable the artists and their teams to identify priority songs and the platform will "add that signal to the algorithms that shape personalised listening sessions", the company said in an official statement. The new mode will be available within Spotify for Artists.

"We are focused on building the best home for them - a place where they can establish a career, thrive and grow and where the world can be inspired by their creativity," Daniel Ek, Founder and CEO of, Spotify said.

At the event, the music streaming platform further revealed a "reimagined" interface for the platform which will leverage new visuals, and a completely new interactive design. This new Spotify has started to roll out in waves to its over 500 million monthly active users.

With the redesigned Spotify, users will also get the "Smart Shuffle" feature which is a new way to "inject new music that perfectly complements an existing playlist with just the tap of a button."

"Spotify recommendations drive close to half of all users' streams. And when listeners decide to follow a creator, they listen to, on average, five times more of their music," Gustav Soderstrom, Co-President and Chief Product & Technology Officer, Spotify said.

For Podcast creators, the company also showcased the re-envisioned "Spotify for Podcasters", which brings together Spotify's podcast creator tools into a one-stop shop to create, manage and grow podcast content.

"This year's update shows that more and more artists are finding success than ever before: the number of artists generating $1M+, as well as those generating $10,000+, has more than doubled over the past five years," the platform said.

