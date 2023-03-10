Huawei to launch its foldable smartphone with major battery upgrade: Know-everything

Follow us on Image Source : HUAWEI Huawei Mate X2

Huawei has reportedly done a massive technology upgrade, and has revealed that they are will be coming up with a new foldable smartphone in the market. The device will feature an upgrade to its battery, and it is rumoured to be named the Mate X3.

As per the report filed by the known tipster- Digital Chat Station, Huawei will be using the high-silicon anode material which will help in enhancing the battery capacity of the smartphone, which is expected to be 5060mAh. Huawei Mate X3 foldable smartphone is expected to feature a larger display, which certainly means more battery consumption. Hence, a bigger battery is the need for an hour. At present, the industry has been facing a limitation in terms of improving the cathode material energy density for the batteries of the handset.

Image Source : HUAWEIHuawei Mate X2

ALSO READ: Damaged your smartphone on Holi? Now upgrade your device at half the price: Flipkart

The tipster further stated that the new breakthrough one the battery front will be offering a better energy density, along with a larger battery capacity. However, the high-silicon anode batteries used in Huawei’s new handset are said to be having some technical difficulties. They have a large volume expansion coefficient, low first charge and discharge efficiency, and high resistivity.

ALSO READ: 5 smartphones which can fully charge the device within 25-minutes

Furthermore, Huawei is reportedly incorporating the use of lithium foil in order to support the supplement lithium. It will increase the efficiency of the first charge of the device and will discharge it by 26%, mentioned Digital Chat Station. Huawei has further utilized carbon nanotube technology in silicon anode batteries. This tech will improve the conductivity by four times and it will further enhance the performance of the silicon anode batteries in the device.

Image Source : HUAWEIHuawei Mate X2

ALSO READ: Apple reshuffling management to give more focus on India

The use of high-silicon anode batteries will power the upcoming foldable device which will result in a longer and larger battery and a 21% increase in energy density when compared with the traditional graphite anode materials.

Huawei has further incorporated artificial intelligence parallel power management, along with 15-layer security protection, and intelligent charging management- ensuring higher charging efficiency and safer charging to the device.

Latest Technology News