Planning to buy a vacuum cleaner? Here's a quick buying guide

In India, while vacuum cleaners are owned by a large number of people. However, the usage of the same is limited due to lack of efficacy in cleaning, along with the inconvenience of the bulky traditional format – which can lead to most people resorting to traditional methods such as sweeping, mopping and dusting.

The best way to remove the bacteria, pollen and dust mite allergens found in the dust is to remove them from your home completely. However, the ability of traditional methods to properly clean the home, especially to capture hidden dust, can be limited. The Indian Household Dust Study, conducted by FRAC, showed the presence of harmful allergens, dust mites, pollens etc in Indian homes after they had been cleaned using the traditional methods.

In case you are now planning to invest in a vacuum cleaner, here are the basics of how a good vacuum cleaner works:

A vacuum cleaner’s essential jobs are as follows:

1. Pick up the dust from the floor

2. Lock the dust inside

3. Expel clean air

4. While ensuring no loss of suction

Amongst many other things involved, its motor, cleaner head, and cyclone are the main key technologies that achieve the essential jobs of a vacuum cleaner. This is why vacuum cleaners from brands like Dyson focus efforts on developing vacuums that pick up dust from surfaces, have cyclones that are incredibly efficient as well as advanced filters and seals that prevent dirty air from being expelled back into the home.

The Dyson V11 Absolute Pro cord-free vacuum cleaner offers strong filtration with a 6-stage filtration process that captures 99.97% of the dust, as small as 0.3 microns and expels clean air back into your room. It also adds 185W of powerful suction capable of picking up dust from not just different floors and surfaces but also places like mattresses, sofas etc which are a breeding ground for dust mites and other allergens.

Furthermore, vacuum cleaners like the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro come with Nickel-Cobalt-Aluminium batteries that ensure fade-free power from minute 1 to minute 60 of run-time.

In a nutshell, you can consider buying one of the latest vacuum cleaners from Dyson or consider the ones that come with the aforementioned features.