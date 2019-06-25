Toreto Flexo Review: A foldable wireless Bluetooth headband headset that sounds great

Product: Toreto Flexo

Rating: 9.0

With a rapid shift in the world of smartphones and technology, tech companies have been pacing up to launch new compatible products that complement one another. Toreto is one such company that has launched its new Bluetooth audio product in the market called the Toreto Flexo. The device has a very distinct appeal and certainly looks good on paper. Let's take a look and find out how it fairs in our review.

Also, read: Huawei Nova 5 and Nova 5 Pro with an in-display fingerprint scanner and quad rear cameras announced

Toreto Flexo: Design

Talking of design, the Toreto Flexo totally impresses. It comes with an easy fold design and retractable earbuds that can be extended according to personal preference and can easily be retracted with a push of a button that is placed on both ends of the headband. There is a slider power switch on the right, for powering the headset.

Toreto Flexo

As soon as you power it on, the headset vibrates, followed with a blue and red blink LED light, placed beside it. It easily pairs via Bluetooth with no hassle of download other apps and connects instantly. The headband comes a volume button that lets you easily increase and decrease the volume of the headphone. The distinct design lets you wear it as a headband or place around your neck, as per convenience. The build quality is good and durable that makes it stand out from other wireless headphones in this category.

Toreto Flexo

Toreto Flexo: Performance

Getting on with the audio, the Toreto Flexo simply surprises with its astounding 3D surround sound and heavy bass that hits all the cords accurately. The headphones are sweat proof and offer unmatched performance during gym, exercise or workout sessions. It gets advanced Bluetooth V5.0 that helps it connect with all kinds of devices like tablet, laptop and smartphones from a distance of 10m.

Toreto Flexo

Other features of the headband include the Voice Dialing and Text to Speech facility that lets users double click on the volume button to start voice dial and speak the name of the person you wish to call.

Toreto Flexo: Battery

In terms of battery, Toreto Flexo again puts a smile on your face, given its ability to offer 10 hours of uninterrupted music with just 3.5 hours of charging. It also comes with 108 hours of standby time and offers 10 hours of talk time.

Toreto Flexo

Toreto Flexo Verdict

Priced at Rs 2,299, the Toreto Flexo undoubtedly is one of the best wireless Bluetooth headband headsets you can buy. It offers excellent audio output and a distinct design that totally impresses to the fullest.

Also, read: LG W-series smartphone with AI triple rear cameras and waterdrop notch display to launch on June 26 in India