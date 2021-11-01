Best gaming monitors you can buy this Diwali

Follow us on Gigabyte M27Q offers a 170Hz refresh rate.

Diwali season is here and it is the right time to purchase the things you have been wanting to get for a long time. It is not only due to the sale and offers but generally people like to use this occasion as an excuse to buy their desired products. For all those gamers out there, we have listed a few gaming monitors that can offer a great value for your money.

Gigabyte M27Q

Gigabyte M27Q is a 27-inch IPS LCD monitor that offers 1440p resolution and a high refresh rate of 170Hz. The monitor comes with a built-in KVM feature that lets users use one keyboard mouse and monitor for more than 1 PC. Gigabyte uses a SuperSpeed (SS) IPS panel, which is the company’s own branding for IPS technology that achieves lower response times by using a thinner liquid crystal layer. It also uses higher driving voltage than standard IPS screens.

Price: Rs 35,000

Also Read: Gigabyte M27Q Gaming Monitor Review: 170Hz goodness with a affordable price tag

LG UltraGear 27GL650F-B

Image Source : INDIATV LG UltraGear offers great colours.

The LG UltraGear 27GL650F-B features an IPS panel with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The monitor boasts a refresh rate of 144Hz with a response time of 1ms. The monitor is also Nvidia G-Sync and Free Sync compatible. The IPS panel also comes with 99% of the sRGB colour space, which helps the monitor to offer great colour accuracy.

Price: Rs 32,000

Also Read: LG UltraGear 27GL650F-B monitor review: Ultra smooth gaming

BenQ Mobiuz EX2510

Image Source : BENQ This one comes with a special HDRi function.

BenQ Mobiuz EX2510 is a 24.5-inch IPS monitor with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels, a refresh rate of 144Hz and a response time of 1ms. The monitor also comes with a built-in HDRi feature that uses a discrete sensor that detects ambient light levels and assesses them to refine on-screen HDR images for ideal display. The monitor also comes with built-in speakers.

Price: Rs 22,000

Aorus FI27Q-X

Image Source : GIGABYTE Aorus FI27Q-X is a premium gaming monitor.

Aorus FI27Q-X is a premium gaming monitor from the house of Gigabyte. The monitor offers 1440p resolution along with 240Hz refresh rate. It is a 10-bit display with 100% of AdobeRGB colour space, which helps in offering a richer variety of colour graduations and greater accuracy. It also comes with features like Aim Stabilizer, Black Equalizer 2.0, Game Assist, ANC 2.0 and much more. Lastly, the back of the monitor features RGB, which can give that extra kick to your setup.

Price: Rs 41,000

Benq Zowie XL2746s

Image Source : BENQ Zowie XL2746s is a monitor made for e-sports players.

Benq also serves the e-sports community with its Zowie lineup. A popular choice in the Zowie brand is the Zowie XL2746s. The gaming monitor features a 27-inch panel with 1080p resolution and 240Hz high refresh rate. The monitor comes with 0.5ms response time and it also gets features like DyAc+, Black eQualizer and more.

Price: Rs 43,000