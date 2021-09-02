LG UltraGear 27GL650F-B monitor review: Ultra smooth gaming

Follow us on It features a 144Hz refresh rate.

Many people have started showing their interest in PC gaming and this has led to manufacturers being competitive in the gaming peripheral space. LG, with its UltraGear lineup, aims to offer great display panels at an affordable price. We decided to check out their 27-inch LG UltraGear 27GL650F-B IPS monitor.

One of the major concerns with this monitor is its 1080p resolution on a 27-inch IPS panel. At this screen size, people usually prefer a 1440p panel. So, is the compromise here worth it or you should look elsewhere? Let’s find out.

LG UltraGear 27GL650F-B Review

LG UltraGear 27GL650F-B looks similar to any other LG UltraGear monitor with the huge ring on the back and the red accents all around. The monitor boasts a sleek profile, which was made possible by supplying a power adapter instead of an internal power supply. It also comes with support for VESA mounts, which means you can choose to attach it to a custom monitor arm or attach it to the wall.

The LG UltraGear 27GL650F-B comes with a stand and it feels quite robust and sturdy. The stand also comes with an attachment that helps to manage the cables. The impressive part here is that the stock stand supports adjustment of height pivot as well as tilt.

As for the inputs, the monitor comes with one DisplayPort 1.4, two HDMI 2.0 ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also features a DC port for the power adaptor.

The LG UltraGear 27GL650F-B features an IPS panel with a resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The monitor boasts a refresh rate of 144Hz with a response time of 1ms. The monitor is also Nvidia G-Sync and Free Sync compatible. The IPS panel also comes with 99% of the sRGB colour space, which helps the monitor to offer great colour accuracy.

In terms of real-world usage, I had no problems using the monitor for casual work or even for gaming. It also served as a great display for watching movies and TV shows. The display has great viewing angles. The monitor also offers great peak brightness for both SDR as well as HDR content.

The monitor has a single joystick based button on the bottom that takes advantage of the onscreen menu to help the user make any adjustments. Using the controls, one can adjust the brightness, contrast, motion blur reduction and much more.

LG UltraGear 27GL650F-B: Should you buy it?

LG UltraGear 27GL650F-B is a great gaming monitor and it is certainly a good option if you are looking for a new display. The panel offers great colours and good levels of brightness. However, the price is a little bit on the higher side. The Gigabyte M27Q that we checked out a little earlier offers a 170Hz panel with a 1440p resolution at just Rs. 3,000 more. Also, at Rs. 32,000, the LG UltraGear fails to offer a built-in speaker that could have come in handy at least for notifications.

However, it is worth noting that the panel quality of the LG monitor manages to justify the price tag. While we were not able to test the colour accuracy and other stuff with proper tools, it is safe to say that at least it looks good to the naked eye.