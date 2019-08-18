Premier League: VAR history repeats as Tottenham hold Man City to draw

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Four months later, the fixture between Manchester City and Tottenham was hit by yet another VAR controversy, and Pep Guardiola's side was at the receiving end of it yet again.

Four months later, Manchester City was denied another crucial late goal against Tottenham by an intervention from the video assistant referee.

Gabriel Jesus thought he scored the winner in the second minute of injury time in a wild English Premier League match at Etihad Stadium on Saturday when he curled home a finish after the ball landed at his feet following a corner. The Brazil striker waved and danced in front of City's jubilant fans, unaware the on-field referee had been told the goal was under review.

VAR — new to the league this season — ruled the ball reached Jesus off the arm of Aymeric Laporte as the City defender stretched to head it. Newly implemented rules say a foul should be awarded if a goal is scored from an accidental handball.

The goal was disallowed, much to the anger of Jesus and City's frustrated fans, and the match finished 2-2. The final whistle was greeted with loud boos inside the stadium as the English champions dropped points in the second match of their title defense.

Back in April, almost the exact same thing happened to City when Spurs visited for a Champions League match. On that occasion, Raheem Sterling had a goal disallowed for offside by VAR in the third minute of injury time, denying City a place in the semifinals.

City manager Pep Guardiola didn't drop to his knees and look as crestfallen like he did in April. Instead he engaged in conversation with Tottenham counterpart Mauricio Pochettino in the technical area as confusion reigned around him.

"I thought we left that situation against Tottenham in the Champions League last season. But it is the same," Guardiola said. "The referee and VAR disallow it. It's the second time, it's tough. It's honestly tough."

Guardiola will wonder how his team didn't win.

Twice taking the lead in the first half, through Sterling and then Sergio Aguero, City was twice pegged back by Tottenham, first by Erik Lamela and then by Lucas Moura 14 seconds after he entered the field as a substitute.

The diminutive Brazil winger ran straight toward the penalty area to line up for his team's corner and rose highest — somewhat improbably — to send a glancing header looping into the net in the 56th.

Aguero was substituted soon after that goal and exchanged some strong words on the sideline with Guardiola as he sat down. The pair was seen embracing near the end of the match, however, suggesting they patched up their differences.

The result leaves City two points behind Liverpool, the team expected again to be its biggest rival for the title.

Liverpool beat Southampton 2-1 earlier.