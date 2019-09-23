Image Source : GETTY IMAGES ISL: Virat Kohli unveils FC Goa's new home jersey

Indian Super League (ISL) side FC Goa on Monday launched their home jersey for the 2019/20 season in an event held at the Bambolim Athletic Stadium here in the presence of India cricket captain and team co-owner Virat Kohli.

"It's always great to come back to Goa. The fans here are so passionate about football and crazy for FC Goa. Coming back here always gives me hope that a sports culture can truly be built in this country. The houses, the cars are adorned with the club colours. It's truly brilliant," Kohli said in a statement.

A crowd of nearly 3,000 was in attendance as the Gaurs launched their new jersey and an annual campaign named 'Be Goa'. The campaign gives strength to the ideology of FC Goa's footballing philosophy which inculcates a winning spirit, a statement said.

The new jersey has transcended to completely orange -- a colour which finds familiarity in the state renowned for its beaches and picturesque sunsets.

The transition represents the evolution of the cub in the past few years while the gradient moving upwards on the design embodies the aim for better days ahead, the statement said.