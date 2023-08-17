World Cup Chess 2023: D Gukesh, Vidit Gujrathi crash out; R Pragganandhaa forces tie-breaker vs Erigaisi

Follow us on Image Source : INTERNATIONAL CHESS FEDERATION/ X R Pragganandhaa

Wednesday, August 16 triggered mixed emotions in Indian chess fans as Grandmasters D Gukesh and Vidit Santosh Gujrathi crashed out of the ongoing World Cup chess tournament, while another Indian prodigy R Pragganandhaa managed to force a tie-break against Arjun Erigaisi in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The tie-break will be played out on August 17, Thursday to decide the fate of the top four. Gukesh had his back against the wall as he faced a stern challenge from the five-time World Chess Champion and the Norwegian Grandmaster Magnus Carlsen on Tuesday. Playing with black pieces against the world No. 1 Carlsen, Gukesh managed to ensure a draw in 59 moves but his opponent advanced forward with a 1.5-0. margin.

Carlsen believes that he needs to stick to his process in the semifinals and not do anything out of the ordinary.

"I am happy to be in the semifinals not playing the very very top guys. Of course, it will not be easy... I don't think I have to do anything too unusual; play my game, and hopefully it will be fine," he told the International Chess Federation.

The day yielded another disappointment for the Indian chess nuffies when Vidit conceded victory to local favourite Nijat Abasov in 44 moves in the quarterfinals to bow out of the FIDE World Cup. Abasov is on a roll in the event as he has already pipped some big names including Laurent Fressinet, Peter Svidler, Anish Giri and Salem A.R. Saleh.

Abasov will be up against arguably the most tough opponent in the tournament once he locks horns with Carlsen in the semis. The youngster looks pumped ahead of his meeting with the world number one and is really looking forward to the fixture.

"I have never faced Magnus in an official tournament. It will be a wonderful feeling to play against the world #1," Abasov told.

India's lone semi-finalist for the marquee event will be decided based on who pips whom in the tie-breaker between Pragganandhaa and Erigaisi.

