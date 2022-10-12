Pro Kabaddi League Season 9: Maninder's powerplay leaves opposition stunned, Warriors thrash Bengaluru Bulls

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Maninder Singh in action

Pro Kabaddi League Season 9: Bengal Warriors have continued their dominant run in the ongoing Pro Kabaddi League. They have taken down Bengaluru Bulls by 42-33 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Wednesday. Maninder Singh led from the front as he earned his team 11 valuable points. Raider Shrikant Jadhav contributed 6 points. Girish Maruti Ernak joined Yadav and Singh in their heroics and pulled off a couple of brilliant tackles as Bengal Warriors took a lead of 3-1.

However, Aman tackled Shrikant Jadhav, and moments later, Bharat effected a raid to help the Bulls gain the lead at 5-4 in the 10th minute. The Bengaluru defense unit led by Aman showcased top form and reduced the Warriors to just two players on the mat in the 12th minute. Thereafter, the Bulls inflicted an ALL-OUT in the 17th minute and took a massive lead at 14-9.

But, the Warriors came roaring back through stupendous raids by Maninder Singh and regained the lead at 15-14 at the end of the first half. In the second half, Bengal inflicted another ALL-OUT to take complete control of the match. In another match, Dabang Delhi KC launched a stunning second-half comeback to snatch victory against UP Yoddhas 44-42 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium. Dabang Delhi's Naveen Kumar (13 points) and Manjeet (12 points) starred for the winning team while Surender Gill picked up 21 points for the Yoddhas in a losing effort.

The Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 will continue to entertain Kabaddi lovers all over the world with high-octane matches during the next two months. The playoffs will be held from 13th to 17th December 2022. The Eliminators 1 and 2 will be contested on 13th December, while Semi-Finals 1 and 2 are scheduled for 15th December. The grand finale is slated to be held on 17th December 2022. The venue for the playoffs will be confirmed at a later date.

