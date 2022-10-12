Amazon Prime follows Australian cricket team through their moments of ecstasy & agony in the Test season 2

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@CRICKETCOMAU) The Test season 2

Post the 'Sandpaper Gate' fiasco, the Australian cricket team, especially their Test team has faced a tumultuous time. The sudden rise of Tim Paine the captain and his infamous fall is one historic chapter in Australian cricket. The fans of the sport at times do not get to see what happens in the locker rooms and what the players go through in moments of victories and losses. Prime Videos in a masterstroke followed the Australian team during their resurgence phase and made a documentary out of it.

Prime Videos in the first season captured the aftermath of the 'Sandpaper Gate' event beautifully and with the second season about to release, we can see glimpses of the Pat Cummins era and their dominant Ashes victory over England in the 2021-22 season. The first look showcases David Warner, Nathon Lyon, and Travis Head venting out their emotions in the locker room and also shows glimpses of Usman Khwaja, Pat Cummins, and their outlook towards the game.

The Test season 1 imbibes the feelings and emotions of the Australian cricket team which was surrounded by a whirlwind of criticism. Prime Studios built an underdog narrative surrounding the Australian cricket team and their journey till the 2019 Ashes victory. After their victory against England in the 2018-19 Ashes tournament, the Australian cricket team traveled to South Africa for a four-match Test series that was to be played under the leadership of their regular skipper Steven Smith.

The Australian team had beaten the hosts pretty badly in the series opener and South Africa had everything to play for to keep the series alive. Come to the second Test match, South Africa got the better of Australia as they defeated them by a margin of 6 wickets. But it was the third Test match that changed the narrative completely. Steve Smith, his compatriots David Warner and Cameron Bancroft were caught tampering with the ball and all hell broke loose. Amazon Prime Videos are yet to release an official trailer and release date for the documentary.

