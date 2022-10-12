T20 World Cup 2022: Chahar, Bumrah and Jadeja ruled out, is Indian cricket on crutches?

Highlights Deepak Chahar has been ruled out from the T20 World Cup

India are yet to announce Jasprit Bumrah's official replacement

Team India will play against Pakistan on 23rd October 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

T20 World Cup 2022: With 4 days to go for the all-important multi-nation cricketing tournament, the men in blue find themselves in turmoil. With serious concerns looming over the death bowling department, team India have lost yet another speedster, Deepak Chahar. The Chennai Super Kings pacer was an apt replacement for Bumrah considering his prowess with the bat but as of now he has been ruled out and these are not positive signs for the team.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) without any grain of doubt is one of the major cricketing tournaments that is played in the global arena but a two-month-long grueling schedule filled with high-intensity matches leave the players fatigued. Things get even worse for the international players who have to keep themselves ready for national duties. This certainly raises serious concerns over the BCCI, the National Cricket Academy (NCA), and their process of monitoring injuries and catering to them.

ALSO READ | From Yuvraj's six sixes to Dhoni's magical run-out, reliving India's top moments

Image Source : INDIA TVList of injured players for team India

Under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly, the BCCI has been working in strange ways. After the 2021 T20 World Cup debacle, the cricketing body decided to elevate Rahul Dravid to the position of the Indian national team's head coach. Before the 2021 World Cup, Dravid was NCA's chief. After Dravid's exit, the cricketing body made VVS Laxman in charge of NCA but as of now, he is also coaching the second-string Indian team.

IN PICTURES | Injury concerns for the Indian cricket team

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESPlayers who have been ruled out of the Indian squad so far

The depth that the Indian cricketing team has is enough to make other international sides jealous, but this certainly is not working in their favour as of now. To manage the workload of the Indian superstars, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has set up a team that is full of youngsters. This team is generally led by Shikhar Dhawan and they operate under the watchful eyes of former India legend VVS Laxman. The second-string Indian team has been playing the One Day International format regularly but this certainly hasn't made the scenario look or feel better.

Latest Cricket News