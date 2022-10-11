T20 World Cup 2022: From Yuvraj's six sixes to Dhoni's magical run-out, reliving India's top moments

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The T20 World Cup coutndown

T20 World Cup 2022: With great aspirations and a dream of clinching the T20 World Cup for the second time, the men in blue led by skipper Rohit Sharma flew out to Australia on October 6, 2022. India's debacle in the 2021 ICC T20 World Cup left the fans heartbroken and this time around they will want to change their fortunes. Irrespective of the result, team India have always been the favourites to lift the trophy but they haven't been able to replicate their heroic feat from 2007.

India will take on arch-rivals Pakistan on October 23, 2022, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in one of the most awaited match of the year. As Rohit Sharma and co. embark on a new journey, a journey that might lead them to World Cup glory, here's rewinding their top moments in the history of the marquee event.

2016: Chasemaster Virat Kohli paints the Aussies blue

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESVirat Kohli at Mohali in 2016 T20 World Cup

In one of the greatest innings to be ever played in the history of T20Is, former Indian skipper and modern-day legend Virat Kohli left the Aussies flabbergasted as he smashed a 51 ball 82 runs. Against a dominant Australian side, India were chasing a total of 161 runs in what was supposed to be a virtual semi-final. India lost their top order early and were reeling on 94/4 after 14 overs. MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli stitched a partnership of 67 balls from 36 balls and helped India cruise home. In this particular innings, Virat scored at a strike rate of 160.78 and hit 9 fours and 2 sixes.

2016: MS Dhoni inflicts the great Bangladesh debacle

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESTeam India in action in 2016 T20 World Cup

MS Dhoni is not just a name, he is an emotion and his heroics on the cricket field are nothing less than legendary. On March 25, 2016, India locked horns against Bangladesh in a Super 10 match and asked them to chase down 147 runs. The Bangladesh cricket team looked pretty confident as they were 146/6 at 19.3 overs. What followed next will always give a sense of ecstasy to Indian fans and a sense of heartbreak to Bangladesh fans. With Hardik Pandya dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah on two consecutive deliveries, Bangladesh required just 2 runs to win off the last delivery. Hardik Pandya bowled a wide delivery to Shuvagata Hom who missed it entirely. Mustafizur who was running towards the danger end was found short of the crease as MS Dhoni, with one glove dismantled the stumpwork

2010: Suresh Raina breaches a new milestone

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESSuresh Raina in 2010 T20 World Cup

The left-handed wizard of the emerald isle, the elegant Suresh Raina breached a new milestone for India and himself in the 2010 T20 World Cup that was played in West India. On May 2, 2010, India were taking on South Africa and they batted first. Suresh Raina took the attache to the Proteas bowlers as he scored a swashbuckling 101 off 60 deliveries and helped India finish on a mammoth 186 runs in their quota of 20 overs. Raina became the first Indian batter to score a ton in all three formats of the game.

2007: Monstrous Yuvraj takes Stuart Broad to the cleaners

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESYuvraj Singh hitting six sixes in 2007 T20 World Cup

In a must-win scenario, the MS Dhoni-led team India were taking on England in what was supposed to be a virtual knockout. The young Indian team had already lost to New Zealand and they had to defeat England at any cost to stay alive. While India were batting, Andrew Flintoff tried to get the better of Yuvraj by sledging him but the plan backfired. The left-handed batter went berserk as he smashed Stuart Broad for six sixes. Yuvraj scored a swashbuckling 50 off 12 deliveries and to date it remains the fastest half-century in the shortest format of the game

2007: MS Dhoni's Joginder gamble gives Pakistan a heartbreak of a lifetime

Image Source : GETTY IMAGESMS Dhoni after India's famous victory in 2007

In one of the most memorable victories in the history of Indian cricket, team India defeated Pakistan by 5 runs. In a surprise move, MS Dhoni chose Joginder Sharma to bowl the last over of the all-important final. Pakistan required 13 runs off the final over. In the third delivery of the over, Misbah shuffled and timed high ball in the year, Sreesanth who was stationed at short final leg got hold of the ball and India ended up winning the match by 5 runs.

