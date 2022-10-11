BCCI Elections: Roger Binny might replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI President | READ

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Roger Binny might replace Sourav Ganguly as BCCI chief

BCCI Elections: In a transitional phase, India's hero of the 1983 World Cup Roger Binny is all set to replace Sourav Ganguly as the next BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) chief. On the other hand, Rajiv Shukla will continue to hold his position as the vice president. At one point in time, Jay Shah was touted to be the next BCCI president but he will continue to function as the BCCI secretary

It has been a very hectic week at the BCCI office and after many rounds of discussions, it has almost been decided that the 67-year-old Binny will be chosen as the next BCCI chief. Jay Shah who will be reinstated as BCCI Secretary will also replace the former India captain Ganguly at the all-powerful ICC Board. The only Congressman in the BCCI cabinet is Rajeev Shukla, who will continue as vice president. Sports minister Anurag Thakur's younger brother Arun Singh Dhumal will now become IPL chairman. He will replace Brijesh Patel.

BJP leader from Maharashtra Ashish Shelar will be the new treasurer which cements the fact that Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) president. On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's close aide Devajit Saikia will replace Jayesh George as the new joint secretary.

A source close to BCCI said

An influential minister in the central government played a key role in deciding the positions in the Board setup, Sourav was offered IPL chairmanship but he politely declined the offer. His logic was that he cannot accept becoming head of a sub-committee in BCCI after heading the same institution. Roger is one of the finest human beings and a thorough gentleman, who has graced the field for India. Plus he is also a World Cup hero and has a squeaky-clean image. He resigned from the selection committee as his son Stuart back then was in India contention.

With Ganguly moving out of the picture, the East representation was always going to be Assam CM Biswa Sarma's call as he played a key role even last time. The names of members in the BCCI Apex Council and IPL Governing Council will be known when the final list will be published in a few days.

