ICC Rankings: Suryakumar Yadav & Mohammad Rizwan's tussle continues, this Kiwi player breaks into top 5 | READ

ICC Rankings: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced its final list before the all-important T20 World Cup. The race to claim the top spot in the batting list has intensified. Irrespective of all the T20 cricket that is being played around the globe, the top three batsmen have held their position pretty strongly. Mohammad Rizwan has maintained his lead pretty firmly, and both Suryakumar Yadav and Babar Azam continue to be at number 2 and number 3 as per the latest rankings issued.

New Zealand's Devon Conway is the new entrant in the list as he has broken into the top 5. As of now, there is a game of cat and mouse going on between Babar and Suryakumar and it will be interesting to see if they can get the better of each other. In the ongoing tri-series which is being played between New Zealand, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, Devon Conway has been on a stellar run and is scoring runs for the Kiwis at the top of the order.

The Kiwi batter has raced ahead of Australian skipper Aaron Finch and England's Dawid Malan. He scored a gritty 70 against Bangladesh and a sublime 49 against Pakistan. This innings propelled Conway's rating point to 760. Conway is now at a touching distance from number 4 South African all-rounder Aiden Markram who has a total of 777 rating points.

Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan had started off the tri-series on a very positive note with 78 against Bangladesh but he couldn't keep up with this performance in the other matches of the series. As of now, Suryakumar Yadav and Rizwan are 15 points away from each other. If Babar Azam and Suryakumar Yadav's rating points are taken into consideration, they are 30 points away from each other. This equation will certainly change once the T20 World Cup begins as all of them will bring their best to the table.

