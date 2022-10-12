T20 World Cup 2022: Virat Kohli eyes record-shattering World Cup campaign | READ

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Records that might be shattered by Virat Kohli

T20 World Cup 2022: The men in blue led by Rohit Sharma is in Australia currently as preparations are in full swing under the watchful eyes of head coach Rahul Dravid, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and batting coach Vikram Rathour. To India's relief, their stalwart Virat Kohli has found his form and is expected to go big when the multi-nation cricketing tournament starts. Virat ended his drought after 1020 days after he struck a sublime 122* against Bangladesh and since then he hasn't looked back.

As Kohli embarks on another T20 World Cup journey, the modern-day master is on the verge of shattering a few records and if he manages to breach them, India will have a great chance of winning the trophy for the second time since 2007. Here is the list of records that the former India captain might break

3. Highest average in T20Is by a visiting batter in Australia

Since the initiation of his career, Virat Kohli has shared a special affinity for the Aussies and the Australian conditions. On contrary to the challenges that other batsmen face, Virat Kohli has found it seemingly easy to score runs on the bouncy pitches of Australia. In 11 T20I games that he has played on Australian pitches, Virat has scored 451 runs at an average of 64.42. Only the likes of Iftikhar Ahmed, Asela Gunaratne, and JP Duminy have a better average in Australian conditions for a visiting batter in the format than Kohli. The former Indian captain will have a spotlight upon him and if he has a good tournament, he can race ahead of his contemporaries.

2. Most fours in T20Is

Virat Kohli will want to breach this landmark and race ahead of Ireland's Paul Stirling. The former India captain walks out with a lot of authority and always looks to stamp his dominance on the opposition. As of now, Virat has 331 boundaries and is bettered by Rohit Sharma who has hit 337 boundaries. Former Irish player Paul Stirling tops the charts with 344 boundaries to his name.

1. Highest run scorers in T20Is

As of now, the former India skipper is on the second spot as far as the most number of runs in T20Is is considered. In 109 T20I games, the former India captain has scored 3712 runs and is only bettered by his skipper Rohit Sharma who has 3737 runs to his name. Kohli is just 25 runs short and a game of cat and mouse is certainly expected between Rohit and Virat in the upcoming marquee event.

India will heavily depend on Kohli the chase master in the upcoming World Cup and if he can deliver according to the reputation and standard that he has set for himself, he will be a huge plus for India in this marquee event.

