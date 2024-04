Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Vinesh Phogat.

Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat has bagged the quota for the Paris Olympics on the back of a stunning show in the Asian Qualifiers. Phogat registered a big 10-0 win over Kazakhstan's Laura Ganikyzy in the semifinal of the event to confirm the second quota for India in the wrestling for the Paris Games.

