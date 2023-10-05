Asian Games 2023: Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Jawkar clinch Gold medal in men's compound archery

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Jawkar

Asian Games 2023: The Indian men's team of Ojas Deotale, Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Jawkar clinched another Gold medal for India at the ongoing Hangzhou Asian Games 2023. The Indian trio defeated Korea's Jaehoon Joo, Jaewon Yang and Jongho Kim 235-230 to bag the 21st Gold medal for India at the Games. The men's team assured India of a hat-trick of Gold as they dominated the Korean opponents.

The Indians were on top of their game right from the word go. They scored ten points on 20 occasions out of the 24 arrows that were thrown to the target. In reply, the Koreans could manage only 14 arrows of 10-pointers. The Indians never trailed in the final after the completion of any end and kept their march towards the Gold medal a foot ahead of the Koreans.

The Indians took a three-point lead after the first end when the scoreline read 58-55. They did not drop the guard down and then led by two points 116-114 at the completion of the second end. The third end saw the Indians rise to 175, while the Koreans stayed at 171. A complete 10-pointer in the last end handed India a big 235-230 win.

Before this, the Indian contingent bagged two more Gold medals on Day 12 to make it a hat-trick of Golds for the nation. The women's team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur won India's 1st Gold of the day and 19th Gold overall at the Asian Games 2023. The mixed squash team of Dipika Pallikal and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu won the second Gold of the day as they defeated Aifa Azman and Mohd. Kamal of Malaysia.

