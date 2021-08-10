Indian archers break two world records at World Archery Youth Championship

Follow us on Image Source : ARCHERY ASSOCIATION OF INDIA Indian compound girls team Priya Gurjar, Parneet Kaur and Ridhu Varshini Senthilkumar with the Indian coaching staff.

Indian compound archery girls and the mixed team broke two junior world records during the qualification stages of the ongoing World Archery Youth Championship in Wroclaw (Poland) on Tuesday.

The trio of Priya Gurjar, Parneet Kaur, Ridhu Varshini Senthilkumar combined to shoot 2067 out of possible 2160 in the Cadet Compound girls team category to clinch the top spot of the qualification round. The previous record was held by the USA at 2045.

Also, In the Compound cadet mixed team event, Priya Gurjar and Kushal Dalal took the top spot by shooting a world record score of 1401.

Sharing the news of the development, Archery Association of India general secretary, Pramod Chandurkar told indiatvnews.com that results were a good step forward towards the 2024 Paris Olympics.

In other events, the junior recurve men's team finished second behind Russia in the men's team category while recurve women took the fifth spot at the World Youths.

The knockout stages will begin on Wednesday with the first round being a Round of 64 clash. The Compound women's team getting a bye to round of 16.

