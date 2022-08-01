Commonwealth Games 2022: India's schedule for Day 4 at the multi-nation sporting event

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India's schedule at fourth day of Commonwealth Games, Birmingham

Birmingham| The Commonwealth Games opened on July 28, 2022, in the newly built Alexander Stadium in Birmingham. The CWG in Birmingham is the first major sporting event that is being played without any COVID protocol in place. The Commonwealth Games 2022 also happens to be the second major sporting event that is being conducted in the pandemic-struck world after Tokyo Olympics 2022. The latest edition of the CWG will see athletes participating from 72 countries with more than 5000 athletes in 280 events across 19 sports in 15 venues.

This is the most expensive sporting event in the United Kingdom after the conclusion of the 2012 London Olympics. The games will go on for 11 days and the Indian contingent will want to lead the medal tally, by the time the event concludes.

The Indian contingency consists of 215 players including the Indian women's cricket team who are making their debut in this kind of setup. Almost 164 Indian athletes participated in the opening ceremony. The Indian team looks quite solid this time around and high bets have been placed on Indian athletes.

Swimming:

Men's 100m butterfly heat 6 - Sajan Prakash (3.51 pm)

Table Tennis:

Men's team semifinal (11.30 pm)

Boxing:

48-51kg round of 16: Amit Panghal (4.45 pm)

54-57 kg round of 16: Hussam Uddin Mohammed (6 pm)

75-80 kg: Ashish Kumar (1 am on Tuesday)

Cycling:

Women's Keiren first round - Triyasha Paul, Shushikala Agashe,Mayuri Lute (6.32 pm)

Men's 40km points race qualifying - Naman Kapil, Venkappa Kengalkutti, Dinesh Kumar, Vishvajeet Singh (6.52 pm)

Men's 1000m time trial finals - Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (9.37 pm)

Women's 10km Scratch Race Final: Meenakshi (9:37 pm)

Hockey:

Men's Pool B - India versus England (8.30 pm)

Weightlifting:

Men's 81kg - Ajay Singh (2 pm)

Women's 71 Kg - Harjinder Kaur (11 pm)

Judo:

Men's 66kg Elimination round of 16 - Jasleen Singh Saini (2.30 pm onwards)

Men's 60kg Elimination round of 16 - Vijay Kumar Yadav (2.30 pm onwards)

Women's 48kg quarter-finals - Sushila Devi Likabam (2.30 pm)

Women's 57kg Elimination round of 16 - Suchika Tariyal (2.30 pm onwards)

Squash:

Women's singles plate quarterfinals - Sunayna Sara Kuruvilla (4.30 pm)

Women's singles quarterfinal - Joshna Chinnapa (6 pm)

Lawn Bowls:

Women's four semifinals: 1 pm.

(Inputs from PTI)

Latest Sports News