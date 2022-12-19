From medal tally to reasons that made Commonwealth Games 2022 special: Recap of India's journey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mirabai Chanu

India clinched a total number of 61 medals at the Commonwealth Games 2022 held in Birmingham, England. The multi-nation event was held from the 28th of July to the 8th of August. The country was positioned at the fourth spot on the medals table.

Folowing are the reasons why India's 2022 campaign at the CWG event was special:

In the 2022 edition of CWG, India sent a team of 106 men and 104 women i.e. 210 athletes to participate. India did not participate in 3x3 basketball, beach volleyball, netball and rugby sevens. This time para-athletes also participated in athletics, para powerlifting, swimming and table tennis. Despite archery and shooting not being in the Birmingham Games, overall India's performance was good.

Hockey player Manpreet Singh and badminton star PV Sindhu became the flag bearers of the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony. Squash player Anahat Singh became the youngest Indian athlete to participate in the Commonwealth Games at the age of 14. Sunil Bahadur, a 45-year-old lawn bowl player, was the oldest Indian athlete in the Indian contingent at the Commonwealth Games.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE | Meet Anahat Singh, teen sensation who clinched two medals at National Games

Sanket Sargar won the first medal for India in the Commonwealth Games. This Indian weightlifter won the silver medal. Star weightlifter Mirabai Chanu won the first gold medal for India. India won its first medal in the history of Commonwealth Games lawn balls. First the Indian Women's Force team won the gold medal, followed by the Indian men's team which won the silver medal.

Image Source : PTILawn Bowl winners

Sharath Kamal was the most successful Indian player in the Commonwealth Games 2022. He won a total of 4 medals including 3 gold and 1 silver in table tennis.

Image Source : APSharath Kamal

Medal Tally:

India won a total of 61 medals in CWG 2022, which included 22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze medals. Australia won the maximum number of medals with 178 medals. Host England finished second with 176 medals. Canada won a total of 92 medals in the games and finished third above India.

Gold Medal Winners -

Mirabai Chanu (Weightlifting)

Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Weightlifting)

Achinta Sheuli (Weightlifting)

Indian Women's Team (Lawn Bowls)

Indian Men's Team (Table Tennis Mixed Team)

Sudhir (Para Powerlifting)

Bajrang Punia (Wrestling)

Deepak Punia (Wrestling)

Sakshi Malik (Wrestling)

Ravi Dahiya (Wrestling)

Vinesh Phogat (Wrestling)

Naveen Sihag (Wrestling)

Bhavina Patel (Para Table Tennis)

Neetu Ghanghas (Boxing)

Amit Panghal (Boxing)

Nikhat Zareen (Boxing)

Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula (Table Tennis)

Eldhose Paul (Triple Jump)

PV Sindhu (Badminton)

Lakshya Sen (Badminton)

Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis)

Chirag Shetty and Satwik Sairajrankireddy (Badminton)

Silver Medal Winners -

Sanket Sargar (Weightlifting)

Bindiyarani Devi (Weightlifting)

Sushila Devi (Judo)

Vikas Thakur (Weightlifting)

Indian Badminton Team (Badminton Mixed Team)

Tulika Mann (Judo)

Murali Sreeshankar (Long Jump)

Anshu Malik (Wrestling)

Avinash Sable (3000m Steeplechase)

Priyanka Goswami (10000m Walk race)

Men's Team (Lawn Bowls)

Sagar Ahlawat (Boxing)

Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan (Table Tennis)

Women's cricket team

Abdulla Aboobacker (Triple Jump)

Men's hockey team

Bronze Medal Winners -

Gururaj Pujari (Weightlifting)

Vijay Kumar Yadav (Judo)

Harjinder Kaur (Weightlifting)

Lovepreet Singh (Weightlifting)

Saurav Ghoshal (Squash)

Gurdeep Singh (Weightlifting)

Tejaswin Shankar Athletics (Men's High Jump)

Divya Kakran (Wrestling)

Mohit Grewal (Wrestling)

Jasmine Lamboria (Boxing)

Pooja Gehlot (Wrestling)

Pooja Sihag (Wrestling)

Mohammad Hussamuddin (Boxing)

Deepak Nehra (Wrestling)

Sonalben Patel (Para Table Tennis)

Rohit Tokas (Boxing)

Women's hockey team

Sandeep Kumar (10000m Race Walk, Athletics)

Annu Rani (Javelin Throw, Athletics)

Kidambi Srikanth (Badminton)

Trisa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand (Badminton)

Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghoshal (Squash)

G. Sathiyan (Table Tennis)

Was this India’s best performance in CWG?

No, it is the fifth best performance in the history of the event for India when compared to the number of medals bagged.

Following are India’s top five CWG campaigns:

2010, New Delhi - 101 medals

2002, Manchester - 69 medals

2018, Gold Coast - 66 medals

2014, Glasgow - 64 medals

2022, Birmingham - 61 medals ​

Latest Sports News