Asian Games 2023 September 28 Schedule: Historic Wushu Gold in offering; equestrian individual medals in sight

Image Source : PTI Roshibina Devi qualified for the Wushu finals in 60kg and India's Anush Agarwalla and Hriday Chheda will be eyeing Gold in individual dressage event

The Indian contingent, in particular the shooters, continued to contribute medals as the tally was now 22 after four days in the ongoing 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, China. Individual Gold medal by Sift Kaur Samra in a record women's 50m rifle outing, gold medal by the women's team featuring Manu Bhaker, Esha Singh and Rhythm Sangwan in 25m pistol event and Ashi Chouksey's individual bronze in addition two team medals were highlight for India on Wednesday, September 27 with Vishnu Saravanan winning the only sailing medal for the day.

History beckons on Thursday with Roshibina Devi on heels of winning the first-ever Gold in Wushu. Medal opportunities also lie for the shooters in individual and skeet team events while Anush Agarwalla and Hriday Chheda will be eyeing individual medals in equestrian dressage after winning the gold in mixed team event. Badminton players begin their campaign while the men's hockey team takes on Japan in Pool A match, who are the reigning champions. The men's football team will also be in action against Saudi Arabia.

Here's what Day 5 looks like for the Indian contingent on Thursday, September 28:

Golf

Men’s individual and team round 1 (Anirban Lahiri, Shubhankar Sharma, SSP Chawrasia, Khalin Joshi) - 4:00 AM

Women’s individual and team round 1 (Aditi Ashok, Avani Prashanth, Pranavi Urs) - 4:00 AM

Badminton

Women’s team Round of 16 (PV Sindhu, Ashmita Chaliha, Anupama Upadhyaya, Malvika Bansod, Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly, Ashwini Ponnappa/Tanisha Crasto): India vs Mongolia - 6:30 AM onwards

Shooting

Medal event: 10m air pistol men’s qualification round, team medals and individual final (Sarabjot Singh, Shiva Narwal, Arjun Singh Cheema) - 6:30 AM onwards

Medal event: Skeet mixed team qualification, bronze and gold medal matches (Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Ganemat Sekhon) - 6:30 AM onwards

Wushu

Women’s 60kg final (Naorem Roshibina Devi) - 7:00 AM

Swimming

Women’s 50m freestyle heats and final (Shivangi Sarma) - 7:30 AM onwards

Men’s 50m butterfly (Vikram Khade) - 7:30 AM onwards

Men’s 800m freestyle slow and fast heats (Aryan Nehra, Kushagra Rawat) - 7:30 AM onwards

Men’s 4×100m freestyle relay (Team India) - 7:30 AM onwards

Women’s 4×200m freestyle relay (Team India) - 7:30 AM onwards

Table tennis

Men’s doubles Round of 32 (Manush Shah/Manav Thakkar and G Sathiyan/Sharath Kamal) - 7:30 AM onwards

Mixed doubles Round of 16 (G Sathiyan/Manika Batra and Harmeet Desai/Sreeja Akula) - 7:30 AM onwards

Women’s singles Round of 32 (Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra) - 7:30 AM onwards

Bridge

Men's, women’s and mixed team round robin 1 (Indian teams) - 6:30 AM onwards

Track cycling

Men’s omnium (Niraj Kumar) - 7:30 AM onwards

Men’s sprint quarter-finals to medal races - 7:30 AM onwards

Women’s sprint qualifying to 1/8 repechage (Mayuri Lute, Triyasha Paul) - 7:30 AM onwards

Squash

Women’s team Pool B: India vs Malaysia - 10:00 AM

Men’s team Pool A: India vs Nepal - 1:30 PM

Tennis

Men’s doubles semi-final (Ramkumar Ramanathan and Saketh Myneni) - 11:30 AM onwards

Mixed doubles quarter-finals (Rohan Bopanna and Rutuja Bhosale) - 11:30 AM onwards

Boxing

Women’s 60kg Round of 16: Jaismine (IND) vs Ashour Hadeel Ghazwan (KSA) - 12:00 PM

Men’s 51kg Round of 16: Deepak (IND) vs Tsuboi T (JAP) - 5:30 PM

Men’s 71kg Round of 16: Nishant Dev (IND) vs Bui PT (VIE) - 6:45 PM

Artistic gymnastics

Women’s vault final (Pranati Nayak) - 12:00 PM

Equestrian

Medal event: Dressage Individual Intermediate I freestyle (Hriday Chheda, Anush Agarwalla) - 12:30 PM onwards

Football

Men's Round of 16: India vs Saudi Arabia - 5:00 PM

Hockey

Preliminary Men's Pool A: India vs Japan - 6:15 PM

