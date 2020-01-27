True or False: 2012 tweet predicted Kobe Bryant's death in helicopter crash

Image Source : AP Memorial signage hangs near people mourning for former NBA star Kobe Bryant, who was killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, near Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Nine people have been confirmed dead in the crash, among them Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant's untimely death on Sunday sent shockwaves across the world. The 18-time NBA All-Star, who was with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in California. Following the shocking news, a certain tweet from 2012 went viral over social media, one which had predicted the circumstances of Kobe's death.

The user - @dotNoso - had posted in the morning of November 14, 2012, writing, "Kobe is going to end up dying in a helicopter crash."

He apologised for the post he had made almost seven years back, but Twitter has been left divided for the authenticity of the tweet. While some claim that the user used a certain mobile application to change the date of the post, while others were left surprised. However, we failed to check its authenticity.

Quick thread for anyone questioning the legitimacy of this tweet: it is real. Here’s some supporting info. — Mike Beasley (@MikeBeas) January 27, 2020

Right there officers. He killed Kobe. pic.twitter.com/l1NKT620jD — Fonz Álvarez (@Fonzie4_U) January 26, 2020

How did you use Carbon V2.5 in 2012 while V2.4.31 was released in 2015? pic.twitter.com/zqxq2LL844 — Guy (@ip_Guy_) January 26, 2020

Are you real sure this tweet is from 2012? Is this a trick? Carbon V 2.5https://t.co/M0XMx1stbz — Alper Altun (@alperaltun) January 26, 2020

Kobe and Gianna were along with seven others in the helicopter, and were on their way back to the Mamba Sports Academy in Los Angeles.

Gianna was an aspiring basketball player and had already started playing the spot. Kobe had even mentioned that she aspires to be a WNBA player. In fact, Kobe had even started training her at his academy after his retirement in 2016.

Kobe ended his career as the third-highest scorer in NBA history, while finishing two decades in a row as the most prolific shot-maker with the Lakers.