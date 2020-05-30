Image Source : GETTY IMAGES 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup Board holds first meeting

The FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 Board, created to oversee the planning and make key strategic decisions ahead of the 32-team event, held its first meeting via video conference this week.

The meeting focused on the governance and management structure of the upcoming World Cup as well as specifying the priorities for 2020 including financial strategies and finalizing the master plan for the flagship event, said FIBA in a media statement.

Richard Carrion, Chairman of the Board for the 2023 World Cup, said: "We were all witness to an incredible event last year in China. The next FIBA Basketball World Cup will be brought to another level in 2023, taking place in Asia across three countries, and we are looking forward to the continued collaboration with these host nations."

Other members of the 2023 World Cup Board include FIBA President Hamane Niang, FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis and Central Board Members Manuel V. Pangilinan, Erick Thohir and Yuko Mitsuya.

The tournament, scheduled to take place from August 25 to September 10, 2023, will be co-hosted by three countries, Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines. The group phase will take place in Indonesia, Japan and the Philippines, with the final phase to follow in the Philippines capital city of Manila.

The qualification process for the event will include six windows over a 15-month period, starting from November 2021 to February 2023, with 80 national teams competing for a spot in the World Cup.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage