Watch: Denmark goalkeeper Schmeichel saves penatly despite laser beam distraction; calls made for ban

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Dane goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, despite a laser beam distraction, did manage to block the penalty shot by Harry Kane, who then scored on the rebound.

Controversies have marred England's historic triumph when Three Lions defeated Denmark in Euro 2020 semi-finals in extra time to reach their first final in 55 years. The referee penalty decision, which led to Harry Kane's winning goal in 2-1 victory, has already come under the scanner of many football experts.

An England fan is now caught pointing a laser beam at Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has fuelled further controversy. The Dane goalkeeper, despite the distraction, did manage to block the penalty shot by Harry Kane. However, the shot rebounded back to Kane with Kasper off his position; allowing the English striker to slot it into an empty net. (Watch Below)

The incident happened in the 104th minute of the match,

Kane was about to take the penalty in the 104th minute of the match when an England fan from the crowd started to shine a green-coloured laser beam on Schmeichel's face and right eye.

The fans are demanding that the person in question be identified and banned from entering football matches.

Former Liverpool and England striker Stan Collymore supported the calls made by fans.

"If anyone shone a laser pen at Schmeichel, they want banning for life," he tweeted.

Referee Danny Makkelie's decision to give penalty also was criticised as star managers Jose Mourinho and Arsene Wenger were in agreement that it was a wrong decison to point at the spot despite video assistant referee backing it.

Mourinho, while speaking to website talkSPORT, said: “It was NEVER a penalty! Especially at this level, the semi-final of a Euro. I don’t understand the decision.”

Mourinho's long-time rival and former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to disagreed with the decision.

"No penalty, I don't understand why VAR didn't ask the referee to look at it!" said Wenger on a post-match show.

