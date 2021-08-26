PSG drawn with Manchester City in Champions League group; Bayern get Barcelona

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lionel Messi

The Champions League group stage will see a clash of two of the richest clubs after Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City were drawn together on Thursday.

Both are yet to win Europe's top prize despite all their funding from the sovereign wealth of Gulf states.

Qatar-backed PSG was knocked out in the semifinals last season by City, which has Abu Dhabi ownership and went on to lose the final to Chelsea. Also in Group A are Leipzig and Club Brugge.

There are other heavyweight pairings this season because of the way the seedings worked out.

Six-time winner Bayern Munich and five-time champion Barcelona are in Group E with Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv. Group D sees Real Madrid and Inter Milan alongside Shakhtar Donetsk and Moldovan newcomer Sheriff. Defending champion Chelsea is with Juventus in Group H with Zenit St. Petersburg and Malmo.

In Group B are Liverpool, Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Porto. In Group F are Europa League winner Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta and Young Boys. Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax and Besiktas in Group C. Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg, and Wolfsburg are in Group G.

The UEFA also handed out prizes in a variety of categories during the Champions League draw. Italy and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho was named UEFA Men's Player of the Year after his heroics for club and country.

Chelsea's N'Golo Kante and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne were a part of the final shortlist. Alexia Putellas of Barcelona won the Women's Player of the Year award.

Edouard Mendy was named Goalkeeper of the Year and Kante won the award for the best midfielder. Coach of the Year also went to Stamford Bridge, as Thomas Tuchel bagged the award.

Manchester City's Ruben Dias won the defensive award while Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund was named Europe's best forward.

Draw for the group stage of the Champions League:

Group A: Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, Leipzig, Club Brugge.

Group B: Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Porto, AC Milan.

Group C: Sporting Lisbon, Borussia Dortmund, Ajax, Besiktas.

Group D: Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Shakhtar Donetsk, Sheriff.

Group E: Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Benfica, Dynamo Kyiv.

Group F: Villarreal, Manchester United, Atalanta, Young Boys.

Group G: Lille, Sevilla, Salzburg, Wolfsburg.

Group H: Chelsea, Juventus, Zenit St. Petersburg, Malmo.

(With AP Inputs)