Premier League 2021-22: Manchester City look to extend lead at the top; face Brentford

Manchester City looks to extend their lead in the Premier League to 12 points when they host Brentford. Second-place Liverpool will have two games in hand going into their match against Leicester on Thursday so are looking for a favour from Brentford, who will not include new signing Christian Eriksen because he only started training with his new teammates on Monday.

Tottenham will look to stay in touch with the Champions League qualification positions when Southampton visit north London. Relegation-threatened Norwich host Crystal Palace, and Leeds travel to Aston Villa.

Copa Del Rey

Real Betis visit Rayo Vallecano in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Betis, revamped under coach Manuel Pellegrini, are trying to return to the final for the first time since 2005, when it won the competition.

The Sevilla club sit in third place in the Spanish league. Rayo are in the Copa semifinals for the first time in four decades and are trying to reach the final for the first time.

The modest Madrid club, led by veteran Colombia striker Radamel Falcao, boast one of the best home records in Spanish soccer, with nine wins and one loss from 12 matches at Vallecas Stadium.

Athletic Bilbao host Valencia in the first leg of the other semifinal on Thursday, with the Basque Country team trying to reach their third straight final. Valencia won the Copa in 2019.

French Cup

Engaged in a tense duel for the runner-up spot behind runaway French league leaders Paris Saint-Germain, southern rivals Nice and Marseille meet in the Riviera city for a spot in the French Cup semifinals.

Marseille fans have been banned from travelling for security reasons after a French league game between the pair was abandoned in August as home fans threw projectiles and invaded the field. The game was later replayed at a neutral venue and ended in a draw.

Nice upset PSG on penalties in the previous round. Marseille also needed a penalty shootout to progress. Fourth-tier sides Bergerac and Versailles face off in the other quarterfinal match scheduled on Wednesday.

Coppa Italia

AC Milan host Lazio in the Italian Cup quarterfinals and are looking to reach the semifinals for the third time in four seasons.

(Reported by AP)