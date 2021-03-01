Monday, March 01, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Football
  5. Pep Guardiola congratulates Mumbai City for topping ISL 2020/21, says it's an incredible achievement

Pep Guardiola congratulates Mumbai City for topping ISL 2020/21, says it's an incredible achievement

On Sunday, Mumbai City beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 in the final league encounter of the ongoing ISL to win the League Winners Shield and book a place in the coveted ACL for the next season.

PTI PTI
London Published on: March 01, 2021 21:51 IST
Famed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola 
Image Source : AP

Famed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola 

Famed Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola on Monday described sister club Mumbai City FC's feat of topping the Indian Super League points table and booking a spot in the AFC Champions League (ACL) as "an incredible achievement".

On Sunday, Mumbai City beat ATK Mohun Bagan 2-0 in the final league encounter of the ongoing ISL to win the League Winners Shield and book a place in the coveted ACL for the next season.

"Congratulations to everyone. Incredible achievement. Big achievement for City Football Group. Congratulations to everyone, manager Lobera. Very happy," tweeted Guardiola.

Mumbai City FC, coached by Sergio Lobera, is one of the eight clubs worldwide whose majority stakes are owned by City Football Group (CFG). Manchester City, a top side in the English Premier League, is the flagship club of the CFG.

In 2019, Mumbai City sold 65 per cent of its stake to CFG whose majority stakeholders are Abu Dhabi United Group. 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News