Morocco vs France, FIFA World Cup: Road to semifinals, head-to-head, match insights and other details

Morocco and France are set to face each other on Thursday in the second semifinal match of the FIFA World Cup 2022. In the first semis, legendary player Lionel Messi's Argentina defeated Croatia to advance to the summit clash 3-0.

The match between Morocco and France is scheduled to be played at the Al Bayt Stadium at 12:30 AM IST. Both teams will want to register a victory and seal the final berth.

Before we dive into action, here is all you need to know about the upcoming game:

Head-to-head Details -

France have had an encounter with Morocco in the World Cup matches. However, they have played five friendly matches against each other.

Their previous game was back in the year 2007 that ended in a draw.

France vs Morocco Head-To-Head:

Matches won by France - 3

Matches won by Morocco - 0

Matches ended in a draw - 2

Let's look at their journeys to the quarterfinals:

France's road to Semifinals -

Match 1: France vs Australia - Winner (4-1)

France vs Australia - Winner (4-1) Match 2: France vs Denmark - Loser (2-1)

France vs Denmark - Loser (2-1) Match 3: France vs Tunisia - Loser (0-1)

France vs Tunisia - Loser (0-1) Round of 16: France vs Poland - Winner (3-1)

France vs Poland - Winner (3-1) Quarterfinals: France vs England - Winner (2-1)

​Morocco's road to Semifinals -

Match 1: Morocco vs Croatia - Draw (0-0)

Morocco vs Croatia - Draw (0-0) Match 2: Morocco vs Belgium - Winner (2-0)

Morocco vs Belgium - Winner (2-0) Match 3: Morocco vs Canada - Winner (2-1)

Morocco vs Canada - Winner (2-1) Round of 16: Morocco vs Spain - Winner on penalties (3-0)

Morocco vs Spain - Winner on penalties (3-0) Quarterfinals: Morocco vs Portugal - Winner (1-0)

Let's look at some valuable insights:

France will be playing their seventh World Cup semifinals. They have won each of their previous three games at this stage - 2018, 2006 and 1998.

On the other hand, Morocco have already scripted history by being the first African sid to reach the semifinals stage.

