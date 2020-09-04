It was a brutal drama: Lionel Messi reveals heartbreaking conversation with son, wife on leaving Barcelona

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Lionel Messi

Argentine talisman Lionel Messi on Friday confirmed that he would stay at Barcelona, ending weeks of speculation since he revealed to the club about his intention to leave this summer. Following the confirmation, Messi revealed how difficult it was for him to accept the decision and also to tell his family - wife and children - on leaving the club he has been associated with over the last two decades.

In conversation with Goal.com, Messi revealed that it was "brutal drama" whe told his wife and kids about his intention to leave the club. He recalled that it was an emotional moment for the family and that his children were against the idea of moving out of Barcelona.

“When I communicated my wish to leave to my wife and children, it was a brutal drama,” Messi told Goal.

“The whole family began crying, my children did not want to leave Barcelona, nor did they want to change schools.

“But I looked further afield and I want to compete at the highest level, win titles, compete in the Champions League. You can win or lose in it, because it is very difficult, but you have to compete.

“At least compete for it and let us not fall apart in Rome, Liverpool, Lisbon. All that led me to think about that decision that I wanted to carry out.”

Messi then revealed the heartbreaking conversation he had with his eldest son Thiago while praising his wife Antonella for being immensely supportive of his decision.

“Mateo is still little and he doesn't realise what it means to go somewhere else and make your life a few years elsewhere,” he said.

“Thiago, he is older. He heard something on TV and found out something and asked.

“I didn't want him to know anything about being forced to leave, to have to live in a new school, or make new friends.

“He cried to me and said ‘let's not go’. I repeat that it was hard, really.

“It was understandable. It happened to me. It is very difficult to make a decision.

“I love Barcelona and I'm not going to find a better place than here anywhere. Still, I have the right to decide. I was going to look for new goals and new challenges. And tomorrow I could go back, because here in Barcelona I have everything.

“My son, my family, they grew up here and are from here. There was nothing wrong with wanting to leave. I needed it, the club needed it and it was good for everyone.

“My wife, with all the pain of her soul, supported and accompanied me.”

The veteran footballer will now gear up for the new season under newly-appointed coach Ronald Koeman as the club will look to bounce back from their disastrous 2019/20 campaign across competitions.

