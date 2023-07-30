Kylian Mbappe transfer saga: Liverpool join race with shock loan offer but Real Madrid remain favourites

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Kylian Mbappe during Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Clermont Foot in June 2023

Race for Kylian Mbappe's signature continues to take shocking turns as English giants Liverpool set to bid for the star forward. Paris Saint-Germain remain adamant about selling the French superstar in this summer transfer window (before August 31) as teams across the globe continue to showcase their interest.

According to a report from Mirror, Liverpool are interested in signing Mbappe in this transfer window and are set to offer a loan move. Mbappe has only a year left in his current contract with Ligue 1 champions and the club has cleared their stance on the player's future, sign a contract extension, or leave in this transfer window.

PSG are looking to avoid the situation where Mbappe leaves at the end of his career. Mbappe remains one of the hottest properties in the world of football and PSG are aware that they can coup up big bucks from his sale this summer. Liverpool are looking to offer an attractive loan deal that will tempt PSG to get some money and then lose the player on a free transfer next month.

But Mbappe is very unlikely to entertain Liverpool's move as the Reds don't have Champions League to offer next season. Liverpool are well equipped with their forward tank despite losing Roberto Firmino on a free transfer last season so, they might not put their all strength or will behind Mbappe move.

Al Hilal, the Saudi-based club, recently shocked the football world with a reported transfer fee of €300 million and € 200 million salary for Mbappe. PSG were interested in this deal but Mbappe is clearly not ready to leave European football for any kind of money at this stage of his career.

According to a report from Marca, the French giants are only expecting a record-breaking transfer fee for Mbappe, which will be over €222 million, an amount they paid to Neymar from Barcelona in 2017.

However, Real Madrid, who have a pre-contract agreement signed with Mbappe, are not willing to meet PSG's transfer fee demand in this transfer window. La Liga giants still remain favorites as the player has reportedly made up his mind on moving to Los Blancos this summer or most probably next year.

