'On October 21st, I'm back': Neymar announces his return after missing football action for a year

The star Brazilian footballer Neymar is set to make his highly-anticipated return to action in Al Hilal's next game against Al Ain on Monday, October 21. Al Hilal have added Neymar to their squad for the AFC Champions League clash against Al Ain as the forward is set for his return after spending a year on the sidelines.

The Saudi Arabian giants released a statement to announce the former Barcelona and PSG star's return to the squad. Neymar last played a competitive game during Brazil's friendly international game in October 2023 where he suffered a serious knee injury.

"Though there's no final decision for his return, the number 10 will be able to play on Monday to carry on with his remarkable trajectory," the Al-Hilal statement read. "These were days of pain, anguish, and a lot of longing for soccer, which were overcome with the help of family and friends, always present for our number 10. And all the fans around the world who gave him all support in social media networks. The wait is over."

