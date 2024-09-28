Emiliano Martinez banned from two FIFA World Cup Qualifying games for obscene celebration

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Emiliano Martinez against Chile on September 6, 2024

Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was slapped with a two-match ban from FIFA for 'violation of the principles of fair play' on Saturday, September 28. The star goalkeeper will miss Argentina's next two World Cup 2026 Qualifying games against Venezuela and Bolivia next month.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup-winning goalkeeper was spotted holding a replica of the Copa America trophy close to his groin area during the celebrations after Argentina's 3-0 win over Chile earlier this month. However, FIFA did not reveal the exact incident for which the goalkeeper received a two-match ban.

Image Source : GETTYEmiliano Martinez against Chile on September 6, 2024

Meanwhile, the Argentine Football Association (AFA) confirmed FIFA's decision to suspend Martinez but expressed their 'absolute disagreement' with the world governing body's decision. Martinez also hit the camera after Argentina's 1-2 loss against Colombia on September 11, just few days after displaying wild celebrations against Chile.

“Despite the defense made by the player and the Argentine Football Association, the Disciplinary Commission of the governing body of World Football made the following decision - Martinez is declared responsible for his offensive behaviour and his violation of the principles of fair play (art. 13 CDF)." the AFA statement said. “It should be noted that the Argentine Football Association expresses its absolute disagreement with the decision taken by the FIFA disciplinary committee.”

Notably, Martinez previously displayed a similar celebration with the FIFA World Cup trophy after Argentina's memorable win over France in the final in 2022. He was lucky to escape any punishment from the FIFA disciplinary committee despite heavy criticism from the fans.

Argentina are currently leading the World Cup qualifying group by two points over second-placed Colombia. They next face Venezuela away on October 10 and Bolivia at home on October 15 with Martinez unavailable for the selection. PSV's Walter Daniel Benítez and Gerónimo Rulli of Marseille are leading goalkeeping options for head coach Lionel Scaloni in Martinez's absence.