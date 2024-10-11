India vs Vietnam live streaming: When and where international football game live on TV, online in India?

Follow us on Image Source : AIFF/X Indian football team remains without a win in 2024

Indian men's football team look to end their poor run of form when they take on Vietnam in an international friendly fixture in Nam Dinh on Saturday. India remain without a win in 2024 and have struggled to adapt to new manager Manolo Marquez's system so far.

The Blue Tigers have registered three draws and six defeats in their nine international matches in 2024 and their last win came against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup qualifier game in November 2023. Notably, India have struggled in the final third with just 2 goals entire year, including one from a penalty by former captain Sunil Chhetri.

FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez replaced Igor Stimac to stabilise India's fall but suffered a 0-0 draw against low-ranked Mauritius and a 0-3 loss against Syria in the September friendly games.

On the other hand, Vietnam sit 10 places above the 126th-ranked Indian side and will enter the upcoming home fixture as clear favourites. Vietnam thrashed India 3-0 in the previous meeting in 2022 and maintain two wins in three encounters in the 21st century.

India vs Vietnam live streaming and telecast

When is the India vs Vietnam football match starting?

The India vs Vietnam football match will be played on Saturday, October 12.

At what time does the India vs Vietnam football match begin?

The India vs Vietnam football match will begin at 04:30 PM IST.

India vs Vietnam football match venue

The India vs Vietnam football match will be played at Thien Truong Stadium in Nam Dinh.

Where can you watch the India vs Vietnam football match live on TV?

Unfortunately, there is no live telecast available for the India vs Vietnam football match in India.

Where can you watch the India vs Vietnam football match online for free in India?

The India vs Vietnam football match is available for free live streaming on the Vietnam Football Federation's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O6lGrp33Mos) and FanCode application and website for India-based users.

India vs Vietnam football squads

India Squad: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (c), Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Nikhil Poojary, Rahul Bheke, Chinglensana Singh Konsham, Anwar Ali, Aakash Sangwan, Subhasish Bose, Asish Rai, Mehtab Singh, Roshan Singh Naorem, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Lalrinliana Hnamte, Jeakson Singh Thounaojam, Brandon Fernandes, Liston Colaco, Lalengmawia, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Edmund Lalrindika, Farukh Chaudhary, Manvir Singh, Vikram Partap Singh.

Vietnam Squad: Filip Nguyen, Thanh Binh Nguyen, Thanh Chung Nguyen, Ngoc Hai Que; Phong Hong Duy Nguyen, Van Truong Nguyen, Do Hung Dung, Xuan Manh Pham; Van Toan Nguyen, Tien Linh Nguyen, Quang Hai Nguyen.