Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live streaming: When and where to watch Champions League clash live on TV, online?

Two European football giants Barcelona and Bayern Munich will clash in the mouth-watering UEFA Champions League fixture on Wednesday night. The Spanish giants are in good form this season but are set to face the worst nightmare in their Champions League history.

Bayern Munich have defeated Barcelona in their last six Champions League meeting and have kept a clean sheet in the last four. Hansi Flick's Catalan side will try to avenge their infamous 2-8 UCL loss against the German heavyweights in the 2021-22 season and home advantage give them some morale boost for the three points.

Both teams are leading their respective domestic leagues going into this fixture and are facing no fresh injury issues. Fans can expect a memorable UCL clash between the two biggest football teams in the world and the live streaming and telecast is available for India-based users.

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich live streaming and telecast details

When is Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match?

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match will be played on Wednesday, October 23.

At what time does the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match begin?

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match will begin at 09:00 PM Local Time (Barcelona) on October 23 and 12:30 AM IST (October 24)

Where is the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match being played?

The Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match will be played at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys in Barcelona.

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match on TV in India?

All Champions League 2024-25 matches are available for live telecast on Sony Sports network. India-based users can watch the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich game on Sonly Sports Ten 2 HD (English commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 3 (for Hindi commentary).

Where can you watch the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match online in India?

Indian football fans watch the Barcelona vs Bayern Munich match online on the SonyLiv website and app but not for free

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich Possible Playing XIs

Barcelona starting XI: Inaki Pena; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Inigo Martinez, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie De Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Raphinha; Robert Lewandowski.

Bayern Munich starting XI: Neuer; Konrad Laimer, Dayot Upamecano, Kim, Alphonso Davies; Joshua Kimmich, Joao Palhinha; Michael Olise, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry; Harry Kane.