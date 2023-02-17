Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Europa League: Raphinha rescues Barcelona at Camp Nou in 2-2 draw; Marcus Rashford stars for Manchester United

Barcelona needed a late rescue act from Raphinha as they salavaged a draw against Manchster United in the playoff round of the Europa League. Marcus Rashford scored for the visitors to level the scoreline after Marcus Alonso had given Barcelona a second-half lead. Jules Kounde was in the pick of things as he scored an own gaol while assisting Raphinha for the equaliser.

Ten Hag’s side show character

Erik ten Hag said Manchester United "have a lot of character and determination" after his side contested a thrilling first-leg draw at Barcelona to leave their Europa League play-off tie finely poised. Having previously met in two Champions League finals - both of which Barca won - the sides are trying to reach those heady heights again.

This encounter at the Nou Camp in Europe's secondary competition was another step on that road back to the top. Xavi's men grabbed the opener when Marcos Alonso headed in at the back post from Raphinha's corner, but United responded immediately through the in-form Marcus Rashford as he slipped in a finish at the near post.

All to play for in second leg

The two fallen giants of European football are rebuilding their reputations this season. They meet at this juncture after Barca went out of the Champions League group stage for the second consecutive season, while United's second-placed finish in their Europa League group provided this extra play-off to navigate.

Red Devils boss Ten Hag said both sides "belong in the Champions League" - which will be the key priority come the end of the campaign - but progression from this knockout tie will see them reach the last 16 of the Europa League. It was a stunning spectacle which ebbed and flowed, but the 90 minutes provided no indication as to which side will go through, setting up a fascinating return leg.

United’s improved performance since 2019

United suffered a 3-0 defeat on their last visit to Barcelona under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in 2019, but the measure of their recent revival showed as they went toe-to-toe this time and almost came away with a famous victory.

An early spell of pressure saw Robert Lewandowski's powerful drive pushed out by David de Gea and Alonso curled a free-kick over.

